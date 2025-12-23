20 STP Experts from 20 Countries Explore Korea's Innovation Policies: 2025 K-STP Program Concludes Successfully

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS) announced that it has completed the 2025 Korea Science & Technology Park (K-STP) Program, an initiative that invited science park (STP) officials and technology commercialization experts from around the world to Korea for advanced training and exchange.

Since the establishment of the Daedeok Research Complex in 1973, Korea's INNOPOLIS has evolved into a national R&D hub where universities, research institutes, companies, and support organizations collaborate organically. Today, it spans five major INNOPOLIS zones, including Daedeok, Gwangju, Daegu, Busan, and Jeonbuk, along with 14 smaller specialized zones, forming a nationwide innovation network.

To share its development experience with the global community, INNOPOLIS has hosted the K-STP Program annually since 2008, inviting STP practitioners and public officials from developing regions such as Southeast Asia and Africa. Covering topics such as policy design, technology commercialization systems, collaborative R&D structures, and innovation cluster development, the program aims to support the creation of practical and sustainable innovation ecosystems. Over the past 17 years, more than 510 participants from approximately 70 countries have completed the program, with many applying the knowledge gained to strengthen innovation policies and technology commercialization frameworks in their home countries.

This year's participants also attended the 2025 INNOPOLIS Global Forum, held in celebration of INNOPOLIS's 20th anniversary, where they explored opportunities for collaboration among global innovation parks and expanded their international networks.

The 2025 K-STP Program operated for 10 days starting from September 2, bringing together 20 researchers and government officials from 20 countries, including Mongolia, Cambodia, Poland, Serbia, and Argentina. Participants engaged in intensive learning on Korea's science park management practices and innovation cluster strategies, while also sharing experiences across borders and identifying avenues for cooperation.

Christopher Lartey, Director of Ghana Innovation and Research Commercialization Centre, noted, "I am grateful for the insights I have received in this training."

Melvin P. Jusi, Project Development Officer IV, and Head, DOST-S&T Foundation Unit (SFU) and Senior Technical Officer of Office of the Undersecretary for Regional Operations, and National Focal for KIST Park Program, added, "The 28th K-STP was exceptionally well-organized and proved to be a highly rewarding and fulfilling experience."

SOURCE Korea Innovation Foundation