2023 Belt and Road International Conference on TVET Opens in Shenzhen

Countries Learn from Each Other on TVET in a Digital-driven Connected World

BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on vocational education:

The 2023 Belt and Road International Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) commenced on December 28, 2023, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Under the theme "Countries Learn from Each Other on TVET in a Digital-driven Connected World", the conference delved into the role and obligations of TVET in fostering a community with a shared future for humanity.

International exchanges and cooperation in the realm of education, particularly in TVET, have emerged as a pivotal force in advancing policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and building closer people-to-people ties. The Belt and Road International Conference on TVET, organized by CSTVE for the fifth consecutive year, has attracted over 2,000 representatives from international organizations such as UNESCO and more than 40 countries and regions, yielding substantial outcomes.

Ms. Lu Xin, President of the Chinese Society for Technical and Vocational Education (CSTVE) and former Vice Minister of Education, graced the conference with her presence and delivered an insightful speech. She said, looking ahead, CSTVE is committed to expanding the conference's role as a platform, enhancing its international influence, fostering the branding of China's TVET, and contributing to the economic and social development, and livelihood improvement of countries under the BRI. Furthermore, CSTVE aims to facilitate the global circulation of commodities, funds, technologies, and human resources, thereby contributing to the shared future of humanity.

Mr. Shahbaz Khan, Director of UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, underscored the BRI's significance as a platform for promoting people-to-people exchanges, shared prosperity, and sustainable development. In the digital era, the impact of digital technologies extends across all industries, necessitating the provision of tools and competencies to students and workers for successful adaptation.

The conference featured diverse content presented in various forms. Thirty-six government officials, experts, and scholars from both domestic and international spheres engaged in in-depth dialogues on five key topics: 1. Access to TVET Resources under the Multidimensional Belt and Road Connectivity Network; 2. Mutual Learning of TVET Concepts in Building an Open World Economy; 3. Development of International Journals on TVET with Practical Cooperation; 4. Achieving a Win-win Situation in Social and Economic Development of All Countries through Opening-up and Cooperation; 5. Contribution to High-quality Progress of Belt and Road through High-quality TVET. These participants collectively explored how TVET can transition from theoretical principles to actions, providing robust talent and skill support for the high-quality development of the BRI and contributing to the establishment of a community with a shared future for humanity.

During the conference, the first batch of Chinese translations of foreign classic academic publications on TVET – Vocational Education Academic Translation Studies was launched, and the unveiling ceremony of the international journal – Vocation, Technology & Education was held. Guests from home and abroad also admired the symphony concert "Let the Music Connect the World" during the event.

SOURCE China.org.cn