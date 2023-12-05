2023 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships start

MACAU, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the 2023 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships is held on December 4, at the Macau Tennis Academy.

Guests of Honour in attendance include Mr. Bai Xilin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Tennis Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and Vice President of the Chinese Tennis Association, Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Mr.Yin Rutao, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A., Mr. Lv Liang, Director of the Tournament Department of the Tennis Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Mr.Chan Chak Mo, Secretary General of Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, Ms. Lam Lin Kio and Mr. Luís Gomes, Vice-Presidents of the Sports Bureau, Ms. Ng Ioc Leng, President of Macau Tennis Association, and Mr. Wei Shengfan, Chairman of the Beijing CTA Tour Sport Management Co., Ltd. and representatives of athletes, referees and staff also attended the opening ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Wei Shengfan, Chairman of the Beijing CTA Tour Sport Management Co., Ltd., delivered a welcome speech, followed by an oath by athlete representative Guo Hanyu and referee representative Du Yongqiang to ensure that the tournament would be carried out under fair and just conditions. Subsequently, Mr. Bai Xilin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Tennis Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and Vice President of the Chinese Tennis Association, announced the start of the tournament. All guests hit the opening ball together.

The 2023 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships will be held from December 4th to 10th. And players will vie for honors in the four categories of Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles. The Finals will consist of the round-robin phase and the knockout phase, with the top-16 men's and women's aces compete in the singles events and top-8 teams compete in the doubles events.

The lineup for the tournament has attracted much attention, with one of the biggest highlights being the return of Wang Qiang, the star player of Tianjin Team. She will join in this year's tournament as the top seed in Women's Singles. In addition, other well-known Chinese players such as Bu Yunchaokete, Sun Fajing, Li Zhe, You Xiaodi, Wei Sijia, and Gao Xinyu will also participate in the tournament, bringing together a group of top players and rising stars in Macao, all vying for the highest honor of the year.

The 2023 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships are organized by the Tennis Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China, the Sports Youth Program Center of the Central Radio and Television Station, China Tennis Association, and Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, and supported by the Department of Publicity and Culture, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and the Chengdu Culture & Tourism Development Group Ltd, with SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM), as the title sponsor of the event and Macau Tennis Association as the co-organizer. The event is jointly staged by Beijing CTA Tour Sport Management Co. Ltd., the International Media Port (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co., Ltd. and the Colorfull (Macao) Cultural Technology Consultancy Limited.

SOURCE CTA Tour