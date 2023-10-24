2023 Golden Pin Design Award Finalists for the Best Design Announced, Thai Designers Shine

TAIPEI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the coveted Best Design Awards at the 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award were recently announced. After a rigorous final selection in September, 72 outstanding entries were shortlisted for the Golden Pin Design Award, while the Golden Pin Concept Design Award highlighted 5 exceptional entries. Originating from diverse regions such as Taiwan, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, the United States, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, these remarkable design works are set to vie for the highest honors at the award ceremony scheduled for December 1st in Taipei. The esteemed winners showcasing the pinnacle of design excellence will be unveiled during the event.

Thai design works nominated for the Best Design Award. Top row, from left to right are Athita Hidden Court Chiang Saen Boutique Hotel, NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna and Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion. Bottom row, from left to right are Patamma, Field Work and Anona Farm Egg Box.

Thai designers have displayed exceptional performance this year, with 30 entries successfully passing the secondary selection and securing the prestigious Golden Pin Design Awards. Among these, 6 entries have further earned nominations for the coveted Best Design Award. Notably, in the spatial design category, IDIN Architects' project " NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna " has emerged as a strong contender. Envisioned as a branch of a renowned coffee brand in Bangkok, the design seamlessly blurs the boundaries between architecture, interior spaces, and the surrounding landscape, fostering a serene and lush environment that encourages visitors to relish their coffee experience.

The innovative " Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion " by Chat Architects stands as a testament to sustainable tourism infrastructure. This transformative project aims to rejuvenate the local fishing economy in Angsila, Thailand, by repurposing traditional bamboo oyster farming baskets into a two-level pavilion situated above the sea. Integrating an oyster cultivation area on the lower level and a top floor for visitors to indulge in the local seafood and surroundings, the pavilion infuses a fresh energy and development prospects into the historic fishing village. Meanwhile, Studio Miti's " Athita Hidden Court Chiang Saen Boutique Hotel ," located in the vicinity of an ancient temple once central to religious activities, ingeniously bridges the gap between old and new structures. By employing locally sourced materials, such as wood and bricks, and collaborating with local artisans, the design integrates contemporary elements into the traditional architectural ambiance, achieving an exquisite fusion of the past and present that upholds cultural heritage while embracing urban progress.

Integrated Field's " Patamma ," nestled in the northern Thai region, represents a resplendent resort project that places a significant emphasis on reforestation. Echoing the region's natural contours shaped by tides and river water levels, the architecture blends seamlessly with the environment. Drawing from the locale's traditional architectural heritage, the main structural elements of the villas and restaurant are ingeniously crafted using rammed-earth walls, hewn from the site's very soil. Similarly, the installation art project " Field Work " by thingsmatter design studio, created for the local design festival "Pattani Decoded" in southern Thailand, incorporates over six hundred adjustable mirrors to enhance the visual appeal of the salt fields, rekindling a sense of pride in the local traditional salt production industry.

Moreover, in the Communication Design category, Starprint Public's " Anona Farm Egg Box " has secured a well-deserved nomination. The packaging design underscores its commitment to sustainability, employing 100% recyclable materials. Additionally, the eye-catching graphic design employs a refreshing and engaging style, conveying the notion that "Egg boxes can be cool too."

The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have undergone meticulous judging across three rounds. For a comprehensive list of finalists for the Best Design Award, please visit the official website.

The winners will be officially announced during the highly anticipated awards ceremony on December 1st in Taipei. Stay updated with the latest information on the event by following the Golden Pin Design Award's official website ( www.goldenpin.org.tw/en ) and social media.

• International Media Enquiries

Golden Pin Design Award Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute