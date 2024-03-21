2023 SMARTIES™ Thailand Awards Unveil Marketing Excellence Across Industries

BANGKOK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 SMARTIES™ Thailand Awards, presented by MMA Global Asia Pacific unveiled the most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns across Thailand's dynamic marketing landscape.

The SMARTIES Awards by MMA Global is a prestigious innovation award that recognizes leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers who use technology to pioneer new approaches in modern marketing. These awards honor outstanding innovation and creativity resulting in significant business impact. This year's Thailand program encompassed five key channels:

Marketing Impact

Purpose-Driven Marketing

Impact Media

Emerging Tech Marketing

Creative

"Launching the SMARTIES™ Awards in Thailand marks a significant milestone for the program in the APAC region," stated Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC and Global Head of SMARTIES Worldwide. "The impressive quality of entries from Thailand underscores the dynamism of the region's marketing scene. This program provides a valuable platform for Thai marketers to showcase their creativity and innovation, which has contributed to their business impact and the local marketing landscape."

The best and most inventive campaigns of the year were selected by a judging panel led by renowned marketing leaders. The judges awarded 33 trophies in 11 categories and 10 industry awards, including 10 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

Digital Agency of the Year was awarded to Brilliant & Million, Thailand while Tencent was named Enabling Technology Company of the Year. Media.Monks was recognized as Specialist Agency of the Year, and Google received the Publisher of the Year award.

Leo Burnett stands out as the Creative Agency of the Year, with Wavemaker earning recognition as the Media Agency of the Year. Publicis Groupe is celebrated as the Holding Agency Company of the Year, while Oreo claims the esteemed Brand of the Year accolade. Mondelez International is recognized as the Advertiser of the Year.

And finally, the Grand Prix/Best in Show goes to Winterlands Code Hunt, exemplifying unparalleled excellence in marketing innovation.

View the complete SMARTIES™ Thailand 2023 Winner Gallery here, and the judges' roster here.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in the dynamic world of mobile marketing.

Find out more about MMA Global at https://www.mmaglobal.com/

