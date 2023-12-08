2023 Spotify Wrapped: How the world listened to Mandopop this year

Mandopop saw a 45% growth in streams in the past year; Jay Chou, JJ Lin and Eason Chan top the list of most-streamed Mandopop artists

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming service, has launched its annual Wrapped campaign, unveiling how more than 574 million people around the globe listened this year.

As part of the celebrations of the top artists and songs that formed the world's soundtrack to 2023, Spotify is also putting the spotlight on Mandopop: a genre that has scaled the globe and proven that music, from anywhere in the world, can transcend time, and language and cultural boundaries.

The Dark Plum Sauce (烏梅子醬) by Ronghao Li is the Global Top Mandopop Songs of the Year, 2023

Here are the Global Top Mandopop Artists and Songs of 2023 Spotify Wrapped

Jay Chou , the undisputed King of Mandopop, dominates as the Global Top Mandopop Artist of 2023. Once again proving his longstanding influence in the music industry, three of his songs charted on Global Top Mandopop Songs - 晴天 (#3) a well loved hit in the past two decades, 擱淺 coming hot at #4, and 說好不哭 (#8), his more recent work.

Well-loved through the decades, JJ Lin (#2), Eason Chan (#3) and Jolin Tsai (#10) also maintain their stronghold on the list of Global Top Mandopop Artists as they continue to captivate listeners. Alongside these Mandopop icons are rising stars Eric Chou (#4) and 告五人 (#7), who've brought fresh sounds to fans of the genre.

The Top Global Mandopop Song of the Year goes to Ronghao Li's The Dark Plum Sauce (烏梅子醬). In a testament to the genre's significance in key cultural moments, five of the top 10 list of most-streamed Mandopop songs are featured in some of the hottest movies and TV shows. This includes WeiBird 's Red Scarf (如果可以) (#2), Shi Shi 's Remembered (眼淚記得你) (#5), 831 's Miss You 3000 (想見你想見你想見你) (#6) and Eric Chou 's How Have You Been? (你，好不好？) (#9) and Graduation (最後一堂課) (#10).

Spotify's reach has enabled fans and listeners from all over the world to connect with Mandopop and markets like Brazil, Mexico and Germany are amongst the latest markets seeing increased consumption.

"It's incredible to see Mandopop consumption growing globally as Spotify continues to connect music cultures with audiences from all over the world, showcasing a slate of extraordinary talents - both seasoned and emerging, driving music discovery. 2023 Spotify Wrapped is all about celebrating the real, the realer and the realest listening moments that defined our year, and as we look ahead, we're excited to continue in our efforts to foster the further discovery of the genre while deepening connections between artists and listeners," says Kossy Ng, Spotify Head of Music, Asia

Head to this playlist on Spotify to listen to our editor's picks for the best Mandopop tracks of 2023, including the songs in this year's top 20 list of Global Mandopop Top Songs: Best of 最 Hit 華語榜 2023 .

The full 2023 Wrapped Global Top Mandopop lists can be found below. Media Assets are available for download HERE .

2023 Spotify Wrapped Global Top Mandopop Lists

Global Top Mandopop Artists of the Year, 2023

Global Top Mandopop Female Artists of the Year, 2023

Global Top Mandopop Male Artists of the Year, 2023

Global Top Mandopop Groups of the Year, 2023

Global Top Mandopop Songs of the Year, 2023

The Dark Plum Sauce (烏梅子醬) by Ronghao Li Red Scarf (如果可以) by WeiBird Sunny Day (晴天) by Jay Chou Step Aside (擱淺) by Jay Chou Remembered (眼淚記得你) by Shi Shi Miss You 3000 (想見你想見你想見你) by 831 Lonely Warrior (孤勇者) by Eason Chan Won't Cry (說好不哭) by Jay Chou How Have You Been? (你，好不好？) by Eric Chou Graduation (最後一堂課) by Eric Chou

###

ABOUT SPOTIFY

Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music.

Discover, manage, and share over 100 million tracks, including 5 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free listening experience.

Today, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 574 million users, including 226 million Spotify Premium subscribers, across more than 180 markets. We are also the largest driver of revenue to the music business today.

For more information, images, or to contact the press team, please head over to our press page at https://newsroom.spotify.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT

Spotify Southeast Asia

[email protected]

SOURCE Spotify