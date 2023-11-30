2023 Spotify Wrapped: This Year, Music by Homegrown and K-Pop Artists Continue to Top Streams in Vietnam

2023 Spotify Wrapped unveils the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that defined how we listened this year, and the new personalized Wrapped user experience

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotify today unveils its 2023 Wrapped campaign - announcing the top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts that defined how over 574 million people around the world listened this year. Users can also discover their personalized Wrapped user experience when they open Spotify, packed with brand new interactive features to celebrate their year on Spotify.

2023 was defined by the epic return of major female artists, sonic diversity across the charts, and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres. Spotify's top lists reflect these trends and the overall expansion of music and podcasts as Spotify continues to grow its user base.

Globally, Taylor Swift takes the reign as Spotify's top artist this year - followed by Bad Bunny (#2), The Weeknd (#3), Drake (#4), and Peso Pluma (#5).

Closer to home, here's how Vietnam listened in 2023:

Jung Kook comes in first on the list of Vietnam's Top Artists of the Year while BTS ranks at #3, once again proving the nation's love for the K-Pop genre. The boys of BTS also continue to dominate the list of Vietnam's Top Songs of the Year. In addition to "Seven (feat. Latto)" by Jung Kook topping the list, "Like Crazy" by Jimin comes in at #2, and "Slow Dancing" by V ranks at #5. Charlie Puth 's "Left and Right", which featured Jung Kook, also ranks on the list at #3.

This year, we also continue to witness strong support for homegrown talent as three Vietnamese musicians rank amongst the list of Vietnam's top five most-streamed artists. RPT MCK comes in strong at #2, while GREY D ranks #4. Entering the list this year is tlinh , who was crowned 2022's Top EQUAL Vietnam Artist of the Year after ranking first on the roster of artists that were featured on Spotify's gender equity program dedicated to amplifying women creators and their music. As she continues to capture the hearts of listeners in Vietnam in 2023, tlinh rounds off Vietnam's list of Top Artists of the Year at #5. Her hit song, "nếu lúc đó" also ranks as the fourth most-streamed song in Vietnam in 2023.

This year, the title of Top EQUAL Vietnam Artist goes to Suni Hạ Linh .

Last but not least, since being featured on Spotify's RADAR program this year, which is dedicated to showcasing emerging and talented artists around the world, new kid on the block kidsai is named the Top RADAR Vietnam Artist of the Year.

HOW THE WORLD LISTENED TO K-POP

This year, Spotify is also spotlighting K-Pop: the genre that has scaled the globe and proven that music, from anywhere in the world can transcend language and cultural boundaries. In celebration of the continued growth and export of the genre, 2023 Wrapped unveils the Global Top K-Pop Artists and Songs of the Year.

On top of the list of Global Top K-Pop Artists of the Year is BTS who maintained their stronghold from 2022. Next on the ranks are BLACKPINK at #2 and Jung Kook of BTS at #3. Proving they are forces to be reckoned with, 4th-gen sensations NewJeans and Stray Kids round off the top five, coming in at #4 and #5 respectively.

The BTS members and NewJeans continue to dominate on the global top five list of most streamed K-Pop songs this year. "Seven (feat. Latto)" by Jung Kook emerges at #1, while "Like Crazy" by bandmate Jimin comes in at #3. In a testament to their remarkable rookie year, NewJeans' "OMG" and "Ditto" rank at #4 and #5 on the list respectively. Completing the roster at #2 is the viral hit "Cupid - Twin Ver." by FIFTY FIFTY .

YOUR WRAPPED PERSONALIZED USER EXPERIENCE

Eligible users can now access their personalized 2023 Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android), and also this year, via web view on mobile or Desktop by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped. Please make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version to access.

Here's what to look out for when you open Spotify. Your Wrapped results can reveal what you were really feeling in 2023.

● New data stories bringing you to the heart of their listening: In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, we're adding a few new features to look out for.

○ Me in 2023 celebrates a streaming habit that defined your listening this year. The experience will reveal one of 12 listening characters that best describes the way you listened on Spotify this year – examples include the Shapeshifter (you're quick to move from one artist to the next), the Luminary (you play light, upbeat music more than others), or the Alchemist (you create your own playlists more than others do).

○ Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity. Listening habits are shared in surprising ways across communities around the world, and 2023 Wrapped celebrates that.

● Wrapped fan-favorites appear in a refreshed way users haven't seen before:

○ Top 5 Genres story shows you how your top five music genres stacked up with a new sandwich-inspired design.

○ Top 5 Artists lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist – painting a fuller picture of your entire year and all the moments that made it.

○ You will also get to hear from one of your top artists directly within your personalized Wrapped via Your Artist Messages. You can then visit the Wrapped feed for video messages from thousands of artists including Taylor Swift, RPT MCK, NewJeans, SZA, Jung Kook and more.

● Wrapped Feed: Right on your Spotify Home screen, the Wrapped feed is the one-stop shop for all things Wrapped, including the best of editorial playlists, merch from your top artists, concerts near you, and more.

Bringing Blend to the Wrapped experience: This year, you can invite your friends to create a Blend and tap the '2023 Wrapped Top Songs' filter to combine all of your top songs from this year into one shared playlist.

