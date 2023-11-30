2023 Spotify Wrapped: This Year, Canto-Pop Continues to Top Streams in Hong Kong

2023 Spotify Wrapped unveils the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that defined how we listened this year, and the new personalized Wrapped user experience

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotify today unveils its 2023 Wrapped campaign - announcing the top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts that defined how over 574 million people around the world listened this year. Users can also discover their personalized Wrapped user experience when they open Spotify, packed with brand new interactive features to celebrate their year on Spotify.

Spotify unveils 2023 Wrapped user experience New interactive features on 2023 Spotify Wrapped

2023 was defined by sonic diversity across the charts and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres. Our top lists reflect these trends and the overall expansion of music and podcasts as Spotify continues to grow its user base.

Globally, Taylor Swift takes the reigns as Spotify's top artist this year - followed by Bad Bunny (#2), The Weeknd (#3), Drake (#4), and Peso Pluma (#5).

As Spotify celebrates its 10th year in Hong Kong, the 2023 Wrapped results demonstrate the listeners' overwhelming love for homegrown music.

For yet another year, emerging on top as Hong Kong's Top Artist of 2023 is Keung To , whose hits swept all the top 5 spots on the list of Hong Kong's most-streamed songs. After "風雨不改 (電影《阿媽有咗第二個》主題曲)" at #1, "Dummy" and "追" follow at #2 and #3 respectively. "Dear My Friend" makes its return from last year's list, ranking at #4 this year. Rounding off Hong Kong's Top Songs of the Year is "濤" at #5.

Also on this year's list of Hong Kong's Top Artists are Canto-pop sensations Anson Lo 盧瀚霆 (#2), 陳卓賢 Ian (#3) and MC 張天賦 (#4). The undisputed King of Mandopop, Jay Chou , rounds off the list at #5. Special mention also goes to Canto-pop legend Eason Chan , who ranked fifth after MC 張天賦 on Hong Kong's list of most-streamed local artists.

The list of Hong Kong's most-streamed albums gives a peek into what else listeners were loving this year, which reflects an appreciation of music from the East and West. Following "This is MC" by MC 張天賦 at #1, "BORN PINK" by K-Pop supergroup BLACKPINK comes in at #2. Another K-Pop album on the top 5 list is "UNFORGIVEN" by LE SSERAFIM at #4. Completing the list are "Midnights" by Taylor Swift in #3 and Japanese star YOASOBI 's "THE BOOK" in #5.

HOW THE WORLD LISTENED TO K-POP

This year, Spotify is also spotlighting K-Pop: the genre that has scaled the globe and proven that music, from anywhere in the world can transcend language and cultural boundaries. In celebration of the continued growth and export of the genre, 2023 Wrapped unveils the Global Top K-Pop Artists and Songs of the Year.

On top of the list of Global Top K-Pop Artists of the Year is BTS who maintained their stronghold from 2022. Next on the ranks are BLACKPINK at #2 and Jung Kook of BTS at #3. Proving they are forces to be reckoned with, 4th-gen sensations NewJeans and Stray Kids round off the top 5, coming in at #4 and #5 respectively.

The BTS members and NewJeans continue to dominate on the global top five list of most streamed K-Pop songs this year. "Seven (feat. Latto)" by Jung Kook emerges at #1, while "Like Crazy" by bandmate Jimin comes in at #3. In a testament to their remarkable rookie year, NewJeans' "OMG" and "Ditto" rank at #4 and #5 on the list respectively. Completing the roster at #2 is the viral hit "Cupid - Twin Ver." by FIFTY FIFTY .

YOUR WRAPPED PERSONALIZED USER EXPERIENCE

Eligible users can now access their personalized 2023 Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android), and also this year, via web view on mobile or Desktop by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped. Please make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version to access.

Here's what to look out for when you open Spotify. Your Wrapped results can reveal what you were really feeling in 2023.

New data stories bringing you to the heart of their listening: In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, we're adding a few new features to look out for.

○ Me in 2023 celebrates a streaming habit that defined your listening this year. The experience will reveal one of 12 listening characters that best describes the way you listened on Spotify this year – examples include the Shapeshifter (you're quick to move from one artist to the next), the Luminary (you play light, upbeat music more than others), or the Alchemist (you create your own playlists more than others do).

○ Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity. Listening habits are shared in surprising ways across communities around the world, and 2023 Wrapped celebrates that.

Wrapped fan-favorites appear in a refreshed way users haven't seen before:

○ Top 5 Genres story shows you how your top five music genres stacked up with a new sandwich-inspired design.

○ Top 5 Artists lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist – painting a fuller picture of your entire year and all the moments that made it.

○ You will also get to hear from one of your top artists directly within your personalized Wrapped via Your Artist Messages. You can then visit the Wrapped feed for video messages from thousands of artists including Taylor Swift, MC 張天賦, NewJeans, Jason Chan, Jung Kook and more.

Wrapped Feed: Right on your Spotify Home screen, the Wrapped feed is the one-stop shop for all things Wrapped, including the best of editorial playlists, concerts near you, and more.

Bringing Blend to the Wrapped experience: This year, you can invite your friends to create a Blend and tap the '2023 Wrapped Top Songs' filter to combine all of your top songs from this year into one shared playlist.

