Singer-songwriter mansonvibes joins young buskers on stage while AI audience cheers

HONG KONG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having already held four successful HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concerts, HGC Broadband under HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) will host yet another live show on Saturday, 1 April at T.O.P This is Our Place in Mong Kok, while simultaneously live-streaming the event online. By providing young local talents with a platform – the series has attracted over 10,000 music lovers online and offline – HGC continues to support the next generation of music performers to chase their dreams.

2023’s HGC “Go Ahead, Performers!” Concert kicks off on 1st April

The concert will feature up-and-coming buskers performing alongside popular singer-songwriters mansonvibes, Cynthia Wong and C.Kelly, performing popular 90's classics as the concert's theme. Innovative AI technology with new and improved elements will capture and augment cheering movements from the audience, to create an even more exciting and engaging atmosphere. The event will once again be broadcast live on YouTube for online audiences

Last year's HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert series featured performances from both local and overseas bands and artists, attracting a great number of music lovers. Future HGC events will continue to encourage young people to chase their dreams and showcase their talent.

HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert details

Date: 1 April, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: [email protected]/F, T.O.P This is Our Place (700 Nathan Road, Mong Kok)

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5nKi29gvxc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HGCbroadband

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hgc.broadband/

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 25 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

