HGC and CAHK Jointly Organized the "GreenTech ICT Open Day" for "2024 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Hong Kong"

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "the Group"), a fully- fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, co-organized the "GreenTech ICT Open Day" with Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) last Saturday (13th April). HGC welcomed 37 secondary school students to visit HGC Macroview's 24x7 Cybersecurity Research and Operations Centre (CROC), showcasing world-class Cybersecurity practices and related solutions. Through interactive and engaging activities, the event aimed to enhance the students' interest and awareness in innovative information technology and Cybersecurity. Additionally, career workshops were conducted to provide guidance to students who interested in pursuing a career in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, allowing them to gain comprehensive insights into the industry's development and career prospects.

With this year's theme for the "GreenTech ICT Open Day" - "Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development," HGC Cybersecurity expert team introduced the operation and applications of the CROC to students from Shun Tak Fraternal Association Tam Pak Yu College and Valtorta College. Through interactive sharing sessions and quiz, they provided a simplified analysis of how intelligent technology can be used to address Cybersecurity issues and the important role of the ICT industry in promoting sustainable development, to enhance the students' awareness of Cybersecurity. Besides, HGC's HR representative introduced the ecosystem of the ICT industry, igniting their potential and assisting them to understand their personal interests, abilities, and aspirations. One-on-one consultations were also conducted, offering analysis and assistance from various aspects, including interview skills. These consultations aimed to strengthen students' personal skills, get them well-prepared for their future selection of subjects or internship opportunities, and support their overall growth.

HGC has evolved from a traditional Telco to a Techco. It is committed to delivering innovative and market-driven ICT solutions and managed information security services, demonstrating the group's strong capabilities in the industry. The CROC also serves as an Adaptive Security Operations Centre (A.SOC). Unlike conventional Security Operations Centres (SOCs), it not only provides security monitoring functions but also possesses the capability to proactively analysis emerging security risks. It can establish a threat intelligence ecosystem and continuously enhance Cybersecurity defence capabilities, thereby strengthening organizations' resilience in the face of cyber threats.

Daniel Ho, Vice President, Advanced Solutions and Services of HGC Group, said, "With the advancement of emerging technologies, information security risks have also expanded. Cybersecurity resilience is a crucial capability for sustainable operations. As a leading ICT service provider and network operator, HGC has been committed to assisting corporate clients in their digital transformation journey and achieving sustainable development through advanced innovative information technology and ICT solutions. HGC also recognizes that teenagers are not only the pillars of the new digital era but also the innovators of future technologies. We are delighted to have the opportunity to interact with the educational sector during this open day and open up one of our important facilities for managed security services to visitors. Through this exclusive event, we aim to promote innovative information technology to high school students while educating them about the importance of paying attention to Cybersecurity."

The "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Hong Kong" is organized by CAHK, and the "GreenTech ICT Open Day" is one of its highlighted events. The aim is to provide opportunities for teenagers and the academic community to understand the working environment and current situation of the information and communications technology industry in Hong Kong. This helps them deepen the understanding of sustainable development and the ICT industry's role in shaping a greener future in Hong Kong.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom

operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 19 overseas offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

