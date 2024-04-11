HGC Secured Broadband defended against 472,000+ Cyber Attacks in the past six months

Safeguarding the digital transformation of SMEs across various industries

HONG KONG, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "the Group"), a fully- fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, is pleased to announce that Secured Broadband has successfully defended against over 472,000 different types of cyber attacks in the second half of 2023. This solution safeguards businesses from cyber risks such as ransomware, data breaches, and business disruptions, empowering digital transformation and business expansion for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), can bring additional benefits to businesses. However, with the development of these technologies, cyber attacks come one after one, and cyber threats have become more complicated. According to data from HGC's Cybersecurity team, Security Broadband successfully blocked 472,000+ different types of cyber attacks in the second half of 2023, including ransomware, botnets, and phishing attempts. Cyber attacks come in various forms, with nearly 80% of them originating from spoofed emails or phishing websites, highlighting the significant challenges that cyber attacks pose to the daily operations of businesses.

Secured Broadband has been well-received significant acclaim and recognition from numerous SME clients across various industries, including healthcare, engineering, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Moreover, over half of the users who participated in the three-month trial decided to subscribe Secured Broadband service. Some customers even opted to purchase add-on features, such as the sandbox, which isolates suspicious files in a separate environment to prevent system and network infections by cyber viruses. This feature further enhances the resilience of SMEs in the face of increasingly sophisticated and complex cyber attacks. Additionally, the solution offers URL filtering and regular cybersecurity reports, enabling SMEs to gain in-depth understanding of their network system and effectively manage them.

Secured Broadband is the first solution introduced to the market by HGC and Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd.. These Service solutions combine high-speed fibre broadband with top-notch Cybersecurity solutions. Unlike traditional Cybersecurity hardware and software such as firewalls and antivirus programs, Secured Broadband is tailored to the needs of SMEs, providing seamless broadband service and comprehensive cyber protection. It adopts an affordable fixed monthly subscription, aiming to support and address limitations faced by SMEs such as limited resources and capabilities, and skill gaps. This allows SMEs to effortlessly enjoy enterprise-grade Cybersecurity experiences and embark on their digital transformation journey carelessly.

Ms. Cody Tang, Lee Lei Machinery & Engineering, said, "HGC Secured Broadband is an excellent choice for businesses that face challenges due to insufficient and outdated cybersecurity equipment, as well as limited resources and a lack of IT expertise. It offers an all-in-one ICT solution that is user-friendly and making installation and management a breeze. Even colleagues without an IT background can confidently handle and utilize the service. Furthermore, the cost-effective nature of the solution, with monthly subscription charges, ensures that our financial burden is significantly reduced. This allows us to address our concerns about cyber attacks without worrying about the associated costs and complexities. With HGC Secured Broadband, we can focus on our core operations and enjoy peace of mind regarding their cybersecurity."

Ms. Ling Ho, iGarment, said, "HGC Security Broadband can filter problematic websites, alleviating companies' concerns regarding employees accidentally accessing phishing websites or downloading potentially harmful programs during their business operations. This significantly enhances our network security."

Alex Chan, Vice President, Enterprise Market, HGC Global Communications, said, "Our HGC team acknowledges the paramount importance of cybersecurity to our SME clients. The significant number of successfully defended cyber attacks by Security Broadband within a span of just six months reflects the critical role of cybersecurity solutions for them. Looking ahead, cyber attacks are expected to continue increasing, with a potential for wider impact. According to Cybersecurity Ventures' Cybercrime Report[1], global losses due to cybercrime are projected to reach USD 10.5 trillion annually by 2025. This undoubtedly poses a major challenge for businesses. We are committed to providing suitable and cost-effective ICT solutions to meet the needs of SMEs. Our goal is to safeguard them on their digital transformation journey, and assisting them in navigate through rapidly evolving security threats. We offer comprehensive support, enabling SMEs to focus on their business development."

1Cybersecurity Ventures - Cybercrime To Cost The World $10.5 Trillion Annually By 2025. (https://www.esentire.com/resources/library/2023-official-cybercrime-report)

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 19 overseas offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

