2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, Recruitment is starting now!

News provided by

TusStar Malaysia

14 Jan, 2025, 17:42 CST

Free registration with generous rewards!
High winning rate, and professional project guidance throughout the entire process!

All participating contestants will receive free training opportunities, and winning projects will be granted entrepreneurial support as well as generous creative rewards! The entry requirements, competition process, and various other matters have already been prepared for you. So, come and sign up with your creative ideas !

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Competition Introduction

Continue Reading
2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, Recruitment is starting now!
2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, Recruitment is starting now!

2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, co-organized by Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd & Brunsfield TusStar Sdn. Bhd. (TusStar Malaysia), aims to provide a platform for university students from China and ASEAN countries to exchange ideas and learn from each other, focusing on innovative elements such as artificial intelligence, vocational education, and the digital economy. It is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of youth who can adapt to the digital era, drive educational transformation through technology, and promote innovative cooperation and development of AI technology within the digital economy. We sincerely invite outstanding young talents to participate and jointly realize our innovative dreams from around the world!

Participants

It is face to Full-time college and undergraduate students from China and ASEAN countries (including international participating teams).

Competition Process and Schedule

  1. Pre-registration and Preliminary Selection: November 29, 2024, 00:00 – February 14, 2025, 12:00
    Online registration and submission of entry materials, preliminary screening of projects

  2. Pre-competition Coaching: December 1, 2024February 14, 2025
    Industry mentors' sharing sessions, systematic understanding of AI applications, development of creative proposals

  3. Project Coaching: February 19March 10, 2025
    AI technology training, mentor guidance on projects

  4. Final Road Show: Early March 2025
    Onsite Final Road Show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (combining online and offline elements)

  5. Award Ceremony: Early March 2025
    Award ceremony, expert and scholar symposium, sharing cutting-edge knowledge on the digital economy.

Award Settings

Gold Award*1  The prize of 4000 RMB/team
Silver Award*2  The prize of 3000 RMB/team
Bronze Award*3  The prize of 2000 RMB/team
And Most Creative Award 、Most Potential Award、Merit Award
You can get honor certificate, incubation support, internship opportunities, inclusion in domestic and international project databases.

Registration Channel

Competition Official Website：www.innoai-cnaseanhub.com

Contact: Teacher Luo 13263715689

SOURCE TusStar Malaysia

Also from this source

The Establishment of The China-Malaysia Institute Of Modern Craftsmanship Of Digital Economy In Malaysia

The Establishment of The China-Malaysia Institute Of Modern Craftsmanship Of Digital Economy In Malaysia

On April 25th, the inauguration ceremony for the China-Malaysia Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Digital Economy, a collaborative effort between...
China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations Commemorate 50th Anniversary with Successful Conclusion of the 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit

China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations Commemorate 50th Anniversary with Successful Conclusion of the 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit

The 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit, themed "Fostering Collaborative Innovation, Building the Future Together," took...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics