Free registration with generous rewards!

High winning rate, and professional project guidance throughout the entire process!

All participating contestants will receive free training opportunities, and winning projects will be granted entrepreneurial support as well as generous creative rewards! The entry requirements, competition process, and various other matters have already been prepared for you. So, come and sign up with your creative ideas !

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Competition Introduction

2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, Recruitment is starting now!

2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, co-organized by Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd & Brunsfield TusStar Sdn. Bhd. (TusStar Malaysia), aims to provide a platform for university students from China and ASEAN countries to exchange ideas and learn from each other, focusing on innovative elements such as artificial intelligence, vocational education, and the digital economy. It is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of youth who can adapt to the digital era, drive educational transformation through technology, and promote innovative cooperation and development of AI technology within the digital economy. We sincerely invite outstanding young talents to participate and jointly realize our innovative dreams from around the world!

Participants

It is face to Full-time college and undergraduate students from China and ASEAN countries (including international participating teams).

Competition Process and Schedule

Pre-registration and Preliminary Selection: November 29, 2024 , 00:00 – February 14, 2025 , 12:00

Online registration and submission of entry materials, preliminary screening of projects



Pre-competition Coaching: December 1, 2024 – February 14, 2025

Industry mentors' sharing sessions, systematic understanding of AI applications, development of creative proposals



Project Coaching: February 19 – March 10, 2025

AI technology training, mentor guidance on projects



Final Road Show: Early March 2025

Onsite Final Road Show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (combining online and offline elements)



Award Ceremony: Early March 2025

Award ceremony, expert and scholar symposium, sharing cutting-edge knowledge on the digital economy.

Award Settings

Gold Award*1 The prize of 4000 RMB/team

Silver Award*2 The prize of 3000 RMB/team

Bronze Award*3 The prize of 2000 RMB/team

And Most Creative Award 、Most Potential Award、Merit Award

You can get honor certificate, incubation support, internship opportunities, inclusion in domestic and international project databases.

Registration Channel

Competition Official Website：www.innoai-cnaseanhub.com

Contact: Teacher Luo 13263715689

