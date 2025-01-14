2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, Recruitment is starting now!
14 Jan, 2025
Free registration with generous rewards!
High winning rate, and professional project guidance throughout the entire process!
All participating contestants will receive free training opportunities, and winning projects will be granted entrepreneurial support as well as generous creative rewards! The entry requirements, competition process, and various other matters have already been prepared for you. So, come and sign up with your creative ideas !
Competition Introduction
2024 China-ASEAN College Students' AI Application Innovation, co-organized by Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd & Brunsfield TusStar Sdn. Bhd. (TusStar Malaysia), aims to provide a platform for university students from China and ASEAN countries to exchange ideas and learn from each other, focusing on innovative elements such as artificial intelligence, vocational education, and the digital economy. It is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of youth who can adapt to the digital era, drive educational transformation through technology, and promote innovative cooperation and development of AI technology within the digital economy. We sincerely invite outstanding young talents to participate and jointly realize our innovative dreams from around the world!
Participants
It is face to Full-time college and undergraduate students from China and ASEAN countries (including international participating teams).
Competition Process and Schedule
- Pre-registration and Preliminary Selection: November 29, 2024, 00:00 – February 14, 2025, 12:00
Online registration and submission of entry materials, preliminary screening of projects
- Pre-competition Coaching: December 1, 2024 – February 14, 2025
Industry mentors' sharing sessions, systematic understanding of AI applications, development of creative proposals
- Project Coaching: February 19 – March 10, 2025
AI technology training, mentor guidance on projects
- Final Road Show: Early March 2025
Onsite Final Road Show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (combining online and offline elements)
- Award Ceremony: Early March 2025
Award ceremony, expert and scholar symposium, sharing cutting-edge knowledge on the digital economy.
Award Settings
Gold Award*1 The prize of 4000 RMB/team
Silver Award*2 The prize of 3000 RMB/team
Bronze Award*3 The prize of 2000 RMB/team
And Most Creative Award 、Most Potential Award、Merit Award
You can get honor certificate, incubation support, internship opportunities, inclusion in domestic and international project databases.
Registration Channel
Competition Official Website：www.innoai-cnaseanhub.com
Contact: Teacher Luo 13263715689
