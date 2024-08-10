2024 China Tianjin Binhai New Area Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Overseas Competition) Singapore Division Finals to Begin Soon

Smart Binhai, Glorious Competition!

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the success of the Hong Kong SAR Final Round of the 2024 China Tianjin Binhai New Area Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Overseas Competition) on 17th July, the Finals of the Singapore Division is about to kick off on 15th August. As the gateway to northern China with its opening-up initiative, and an important economic engine, Tianjin Binhai New Area adheres to the philosophy of open cooperation and aims to create a world-class innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem with a forward-looking strategic vision. This year's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition marks the first time for overseas divisions, extending to both Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, inviting global tech innovation elites and projects to join this dream-filled event.

Singapore Division Finals To Begin Soon

Since the launch of the competition, tech innovation and entrepreneurship elites from around the world have responded enthusiastically. After months of fierce competition and multiple rounds of selection, 28 outstanding new projects have emerged and will gather in Singapore to compete for the honors of the Singapore Division Finals. These projects cover various cutting-edge fields such as Intelligent Technology, Green Energy, Automobile Industry, Equipment Manufacturing, Biotechnology and Medicine, New Energy and Materials, Aerospace, and Modern Services, showcasing the latest achievements and future trends in global tech innovation.

The finals promise to be a highlight-packed event, bringing together global elites and setting up multiple tracks focusing on the "8+8+8" modern industrial system, targeting over 160 industry subdivisions. The competition will precisely align with the leading industries of Binhai New Area, providing abundant industrial resources and landing space for participating projects. Winning projects will have the opportunity to deeply collaborate with leading enterprises, research institutions, and investment organizations within Binhai New Area, jointly promoting the transformation and application of technological achievements.

To ensure the professionalism and fairness of the competition, a prestigious panel of judges are invited to the finals, which consists of top global experts, renowned investors, and successful entrepreneurs. They will rigorously evaluate and professionally guide the participating projects with their expertise and rich experience. Additionally, generous prizes and comprehensive policy support will safeguard and assist the rapid growth and development of the winning projects.

As the finals approach, Binhai New Area is ready and eager to celebrate this grand event with global innovation and entrepreneurship talents. Singapore, an international metropolis where Eastern and Western cultures blend, is about to witness a splendid display of wisdoms and innovations.

Media Contact: Lishan Fang, [email protected]

SOURCE Tianjin·Binhai New Area Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition