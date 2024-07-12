2024 China•Tianjin•Binhai New Area Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Overseas Competition) is Open for Registration

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China•Tianjin•Binhai New Area Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Overseas Competition) has officially launched. With Hong Kong SAR and Singapore as the pivotal hubs, this overseas competition is recruiting globally for world-leading talents and projects in scientific and technological innovation. We sincerely invite overseas talents to return home (or come to China) to start businesses and jointly chart a blueprint for development!

1. Introduction

The China Tianjin Binhai New Area Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (overseas competition) focuses on the "8+8+8" modern industrial system, encompassing 160+ industrial subdivisions, and employs continuous measures to build the "Bincai" brand. This overseas competition emphasizes four key aspects: higher level, wider scope, more bonuses and increased support, aiming to establish a vast and continuously renowned initiative.

Tianjin, Binhai District will continuously optimize the entire chain of talent cultivation and retention, promote the flourishing development of new quality productivity through talent initiatives, and consistently build a city of high-quality development, a city of dreams for talents, and a city for attracting talents from all over the world.

2. Registration Period and Registration

2.1. Singapore and other International Division

Registration Period: 11th of June, 2024 – 31st of July, 2024

2.2. Link of Registration

http://www.bc-talentfs.com/channels/437.html

3. Awards

The first prize will be awarded to 2 winners, each receiving a bonus of ￥250,000 each.

The second prize will be awarded to 4 winners, each receiving a bonus of ￥150,000 each.

The third prize will be awarded to 6 winners, each receiving a bonus of ￥50,000 each.

4. Tech Verticals

Intelligent Technology

Green Energy

Automobile Industry

Equipment Manufacturing

Biotechnology & Medicine

New Energy/New Materials

Aerospace

Modern Service/Others

5. Registration Condition

5.1. Contestants should generally have overseas degrees or work experience.

5.2. Having experience in entrepreneurship domestically or internationally, or having held intermediate or senior technical (management) positions in well-known foreign enterprises and institutions.

5.3. Contestants should have a team of 2-5 well-structured entrepreneurs with clear entrepreneurial models and development goals. At least one core member should hold an overseas master's degree or above or hold a mid/senior technical position.

6. Supporting Services

Winning projects will receive key supports, including resource matchmaking, incubation and training, office space, enterprise services, industrial policy support, and bonuses.

SOURCE Tianjin·Binhai New Area Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition