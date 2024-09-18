2024 Food & Beverage Engineering Innovation Awards (FBE Awards) Call for Entry

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We're halfway through 2024, and for the food and beverage industry, there are bumps in the road ahead, but we're still moving forward. The third Food & Beverage Engineering Annual Innovation Awards(FBE Awards) is back for 2024. ASIA FOOD JOURNAL-CHINA, together with the organizer of CHINA BREW 2024 & CHINA BEVERAGE 2024 (CBB) - Beijing Zhongqing Heli International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd. would like to invite all domestic and international food and beverage industry related equipment and technology providers to participate in this prestigious award!

FBE Awards 2024

ORGANIZER: ASIA FOOD JOURNAL-CHINA

Beijing Zhongqing Heli International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd.

Entry Deadline: Sep.27, 2024

Awards Ceremony: Oct.28, 2024

Awards Venue: W5 Hall, Shanghai New International Expo Center

Concurrent Exhibitions: CHINA BREW 2024 & CHINA BEVERAGE 2024 (CBB)

Instructions for Participation

The scope of this year's product entry must be sold in the Chinese market. The participating products must be released before October 2024 and receive technical support in the field of food and beverage production related to the general category of products. Participating categories are divided into: pre-processing equipment, fluid processing, mold injection, filling equipment, secondary packaging, sensing and detection, electrical transmission and automation, intelligent systems, general equipment, and other 9 categories and 57 subcategories, the final award-winning products in each category up to 4, each company is limited to entry 1 product in each category. For details of the selection process, application form and contact information, please click the below link for the Awards details and download Awards Entry Form:

http://www.fbe-china.com/award/

About FBE Awards

Food & Beverage Engineering Annual Innovation Product Awards (FBE Awards) is an important selection activity in the food and beverage production industry, organized by ASIA FOOD JOURNAL-China, a leading and well-known B2B media brand in the industry.

Beginning in 2017, FBE Awards is mainly held through ASIA FOOD JOURNAL-China expert resources to select the annual industry innovation products, in order to recognize the domestic and foreign advanced enterprises to promote the industry's technological innovation and continue to move forward.

From 2024, the awards will be jointly unveiled by the organizer of CBB (China Alcohol & Beverage Manufacturing Technology & Equipment Exhibition) - China Lightweight Co-exhibition Company, and the awarding ceremony will be held in a grand manner at the exhibition site.

From 2024, the FBE Awards will be organized in conjunction with the organizer of CHINA BREW 2024 & CHINA BEVERAGE 2024 (CBB) - Beijing Zhongqing Heli International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd. and the FBE Awards Ceremony will be held during CBB 2024.

Previous FBE Awards

Welcome innovative products in the field of food and beverage production to register and participate. We promise to continue to uphold the principles of fairness, impartiality, and openness, work together with industry customers and experts to select innovation products in this field over the past year, provide reference for industry customers, and pay tribute to industry innovators!

