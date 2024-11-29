2024 Global Youth Powerhouse Summit in Hong Kong: Global Leaders and Young Professionals Address Innovation and Economic Development

Key Highlights:

The inaugural Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024 is under way at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, bringing together a dynamic community of young professionals, government leaders and C-suite-level management. With over 200 local and international participants attending in person and more than 4,500 attendees taking part online from over 30 nationalities, this summit highlights Hong Kong's pivotal role in nurturing global talent, fostering cross-regional collaboration and driving the innovations that fuel economic growth.

In the opening session, Leaders Dialogue: Shaping the Future of Leadership, top leaders from Hong Kong's most influential sectors gathered to discuss the city's pivotal role and strategic position on the global stage. This dialogue provided insights on how Hong Kong's unique strengths in policy, talent and innovation can shape the future of key industries and reinforce its standing as a hub for international collaboration and forward-thinking leadership.

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024, organised by the Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy, officially opened on November 28, bringing together a gathering of distinguished leaders, young professionals and innovators from across the globe. Under the theme "Empowering Professionals for a Global Initiative: A Voice from Hong Kong", the summit underscores Hong Kong's enduring commitment to cultivating the next generation of global leaders and reinforcing its position as a dynamic international hub for innovation and collaboration.

The HON John LEE Ka-chiu, GBM, SBS, PDSM, PMSM, The Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, extended his congratulations to the organisers of the Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024. In his message, Mr. Lee acknowledged the summit's theme, "Empowering Professionals for a Global Initiative: A Voice from Hong Kong," and emphasized that the summit presents an invaluable opportunity for young professionals from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East to come together, exchange ideas, and drive forward new momentum for Hong Kong and the world. Mr. Lee also expressed his gratitude to the Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy for its dedication to fostering connections between Hong Kong's young professionals and their international counterparts, enhancing collaboration and exchange on a global scale.

Dr Kevin CH Lau, Founding Convenor of the Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy, said, "Today, we come together with a shared vision — to empower professionals and amplify Hong Kong's voice on the global stage. The Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024 serves as a powerful catalyst, inspiring actions that transcend borders and industries. Innovation is at the heart of progress, and Hong Kong stands as a beacon—an epicenter for pioneering ideas and transformative solutions. Hong Kong is not just a gateway to Asia, it is a hub of opportunities where creativity, ambition and collaboration converge to shape the future."

Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, GBS, JP, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, pointed out the world has changed immensely in geopolitics, economic development, technological transformation, trade protection and global stability. Young people are the leaders of today, not tomorrow. They have an awful lot to offer in shaping the future in their respective professional domain. Mr Cheuk encouraged young professionals to rise to the challenges ahead and look beyond their immediate local surroundings and cultivate a broad, national and global perspective that cherishes the building of a global community of shared future. They should set their vision wider on national and global issues such as AI development, climate change and actively participate in the community's search for improvements and solutions. Mr. Cheuk highlighted the enormous development opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for young professionals. He urged them to make the most of the opportunities to realise their own goals and contribute to the building of a global community of shared future.

Leadership Insights Shaping Hong Kong's Role in Global Innovation

A key highlight of the summit was the Leaders Dialogue: Shaping the Future of Leadership. This brought together prominent figures from various sectors to explore Hong Kong's role in global economic development and innovation. This expert panel featured Mr Bernard Chan, Chairman of Our HK Foundation; Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group; Mr David Liao, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia Pacific; Mr Michael Yue, Managing Director and General Manager of Google Hong Kong; Ms Ilaria Chan, Chairperson of Tech for Good Institute and Group Advisor on Tech & Social Impact of Grab, and Rev Brett Hilliard, Senior Pastor of Island Evangelical Community Church.

Panelists shared their perspectives on leadership transformation in a rapidly evolving global landscape, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, inclusivity and vision in setting international standards. The discussion explored Hong Kong's strategic position as a centre of excellence and a beacon for innovation and collaboration, underscoring the city's influence in driving global trends.

"Hong Kong will do fine regardless of what, because it has always been a connector. And this is what central government wants Hong Kong to serve. So Hong Kong as a place will do well. But whether our local youth can take advantage of that is entirely up to them," Mr Bernard Chan told the young professionals in Hong Kong. "If they're willing to get to know what China and the rest of the world are doing, we need to understand what the gaps and the needs are, and how we can provide that value."

"You need to be so curious, so compassionate, and so savvy in meeting people from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds, reading about the world. And then you form your own opinion of what people really are about instead of regurgitating soundbites and repeating what people are trying to sell to you. Then you develop something creative and value-added to the people you're trying to connect with and the ecosystem you're trying to build. That's how you will not be disrupted by AI," Ms Ilaria Chan shared her insight about how to live with AI.

Exploring Opportunities in Industries Driving Innovation for Global Impact

Thematic discussions throughout the day focused on addressing pressing global challenges and on unlocking opportunities in critical industries. In the session titled The Health Economy: Navigating Innovations for a Resilient Future, thought leaders from top healthcare and insurance organizations examined the transformative potential of health technologies and integrated healthcare services. Panellists included Mr David Chang, Founding Managing Partner of MindWorks Capital; Dr Kai Ning Cheong, USA National Academy of Medicine and HKU Global Health Leadership Fellow 2020; Dr Kevin Lau, Founding Executive Chairman of Trinity Medical Group; Mr Jonathan Li, Chief Distribution Officer of AXA Greater China, Hong Kong & Macau; Mr Sam Lim, Chief Information Technology Officer of Prudential Hong Kong; and Mr Kelvin Yu, Chief Product Officer of FWD Hong Kong & Macau. They highlighted the evolving insurance models designed to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world and positioning Hong Kong as a key player in the global health economy.

Another significant session, Digital and Creative Economies: Innovating for Tomorrow, explored the transformative power of digital platforms and the rise of virtual economies. Speakers discussed innovative strategies for monetizing creative content and emphasized the role of technology in reshaping the creative industries. The session underscored how Hong Kong's unique combination of talent, infrastructure and connectivity positions the city as a global driver of cultural and economic growth. Panellists included Mr Ray Chan, Founder and Chairman of 9GAG; Ms Stephanie Chan, DETERMINANT Global Brand, Marketing & Partnerships and PYE Brand, Marketing; Ms Anne Lim Chaplain, Founding Publisher of Prestige and #legend; Mr Jaeson Ma, Founder of East West Ventures; and Mr Jason Mok, Founding Partner of Capital Union Investments Limited.

As the summit progresses, it will offer further opportunities for collaboration through comprehensive panel discussions and exclusive networking events. By fostering meaningful connections and addressing critical global challenges, the Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024 continues to build on Hong Kong's legacy as a gateway to Asia and on its role as a catalyst for regional and international growth.

About Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy

Launched in 2023, Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy is a community organization founded by young professionals in Hong Kong. It aims to connect Hong Kong youth with global counterparts, fostering a network that champions the city's opportunities through meaningful exchanges and advocacy. Recognized as a global hub, Hong Kong boasts significant influence in finance, trade, healthcare, and education, supported by a diverse pool of talented professionals. Strategically located at the core of the Belt and Road Initiative, the city acts as a gateway for collaboration with regions across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The initiative engages over 120 professionals from key sectors such as finance, healthcare, law, and technology, promoting Hong Kong's narrative internationally. Through monthly salons and partnerships with global youth groups, it facilitates deeper understanding of Hong Kong's development while strengthening international ties and cross-cultural cooperation.

