2024 IERA Awards announced, semiconductor industrial logistics automation robot honorably nominated

TOKYO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2024 Robot Automation Invention and Entrepreneurship Award (IERA) was announced, a semiconductor industrial logistics solution provider, Youibot, stood out from global robot competitors and honorably nominated.

The IERA Awards are jointly organized by the IEEE Institute of Robotics and Automation (IEEE/RAS) and the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), aiming to recognize innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs who transform these ideas into world-class products. After fierce competition among global participants, the judging committee finally narrowed it down to four candidates, including Youibot, which is committed to the automation of semiconductor production logistics.

In response to the current demand for expanding production and increasing efficiency in global semiconductor factories, Youibot has applied AMRs (Autonomous mobile robot) to create a logistics automation system (software + hardware) for the entire semiconductor production cycle, filling the gap in semiconductor loading and unloading operation automation, breaking through the traditional AMHS model with OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) as the major transportation method, and pioneering the realization of unmanned production throughout the entire production process, making "Fully Auto" no longer just an unattainable vision.

"The Fusion SLAM algorithm independently developed by Youibot enables AMRs to maintain stable movement with sub millimeter level accuracy across scenarios or complex environments, bringing a more flexible on-site logistics mode. The Youibot full stack software system connects mobile robots with smart factory systems, bringing about a data-driven production mode transformation, effectively realizing the automation of the entire logistics field." According to Bian Xu, co-founder and CTO of Youibot.

As the world's leading mobile robot enterprise in the semiconductor field, Youibot's AMR logistics automation solutions cover a full range of scenarios, including warehouse to line caching, Inter Bay to Intra Bay, and Intra Bay automated loading and unloading, serving numerous globally renowned semiconductor manufacturers. "The rich accumulation of scenarios drives us to constantly innovate in technology. In the future, we will continue to serve semiconductor enterprises with professional and reliable solutions." said Bian Xu.

