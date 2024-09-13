2024 Malaysia E-commerce Product Selection Expo: 200+ Top Chinese Brands Target ASEAN Expansion with Malaysia as Regional Hub

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, the inaugural 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo will be held from November 29 to December 1 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Malaysia's largest trade exhibition venue. Jointly organised by the Malaysia Guangdong Chamber of Commerce (MGCC) and hosted by JMM Exhibition, the expo aims to provide a direct platform for local businesses and consumers to connect with Chinese manufacturers, further solidifying bilateral trade relationships.

Photo (from left): Ho Wing Pong, Im Yoke Foon, Ellison Yang Yi Ming, Chan Yoke Chong, Dato' Tang Zhi Nian, Dato' Sri Foo Yong Hing, Chan Yunn Horng, Chang Calvin, Ng Chin Long

Advancing Malaysia-China Trade to New Heights

"2024 marks a golden milestone in Malaysia-China relations. In the first half of this year, bilateral trade reached $100.232 billion, reflecting a 10.6% increase from the previous year and underscoring the deepening ties and vast potential of the partnership," said Ellison Yang, Founder of JMM Holding. "China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and the recent visa-free policy has further boosted cultural and commercial exchanges between our nations."

Showcasing Over 200 Chinese Brands: A One-Stop Procurement Hub

According to Yang, the expo, supported by the Malaysia-China Friendship Association (PPMC), Malaysia Wholesalers Association(PPM), Junior Chamber International Kuala Lumpur (JCI), SOMO Group and many more regionally acclaimed organisations, will feature over 200 leading Chinese brands and SMEs across various sectors, including new energy (solar PV (photovoltaics), energy storage, charging piles, etc.), lightings, domestic appliances and smart home products. This event provides a comprehensive purchasing experience for businesses seeking bulk orders, as well as retail consumers exploring a diverse range of products.

Expanding Malaysia-China Cooperation into ASEAN Markets

"Malaysia's strategic location, multilingual capabilities, and cultural diversity make it an ideal gateway for Chinese companies entering the Southeast Asian market. With the production expertise and competitive pricing of Chinese businesses, this collaboration will significantly boost market penetration across ASEAN," Yang added. The organizers are actively promoting the expo throughout China and Southeast Asia to attract key industry players and drive regional economic growth through enhanced Malaysia-China trade cooperation.

Anticipating 15,000 Visitors and RM60 Million in Trade Transactions

JMM Exhibition projects that the inaugural 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo will attract over 15,000 visitors and generate RM60 million in trade transactions, marking a significant milestone in Malaysia-China trade relations.

Direct Access to Chinese Manufacturers: Cutting Costs, Maximizing Profits

With the rapid growth of e-commerce and online shopping in recent years, the 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo presents a unique opportunity for local and regional businesses and consumers. "This expo will focus on advanced technologies in China's electronics sector, particularly on how new energy—such as solar PV, energy storage, and charging piles—are accelerating the green transition of electronic products, including lighting and domestic appliances," said Yang. The expo enables businesses to connect directly with Chinese brands and suppliers, eliminating intermediary costs and reducing logistics fees to enhance profitability. Retail consumers will also benefit from direct factory shipments, allowing them to purchase high-quality products at exceptional value without incurring additional platform charges.

The three-day event is free of charge for all business owners and consumers, inviting regional and international participants to explore new opportunities and experience the evolving landscape of Malaysia-China trade.

The launching press conference today was attended by President of Malaysia Guandong Chamber of Commerce - Dato' Tang Zhi Nian as well as Deputy President - Dato' Sri Foo Yong Hing .

