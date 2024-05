SHANGHAI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA China and IMAX China today announced that IMAX will present live coverage of the 2024 NBA Finals in Hong Kong at Emperor Cinemas (iSQUARE) for the first time, providing fans with an extraordinary live theater experience to enjoy the thrill of all the on-court action with IMAX's stunning visual and sound effects.

SOURCE IMAX China