2024 Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum for "Inter-connectivity and Intelligent Transportation" Successfully Held

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum, co-organised by the Hong Kong Institution of Highways and Transportation (HKIHT), Shanghai Highway and Transportation Society (SHTS) and Ningbo Highway Society (NHS), with assistance from the China Highway and Transportation Society (CHTS) and Guangdong Province Highway Society (GPHS), was successfully held in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province last week. With this year's theme being "Inter-connectivity and Intelligent Transportation", the event attracted over a hundred industry experts specialising in highways, roads, bridges, transportation, technology design/application and general construction, as well as academics and professionals in relevant sectors, from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Ningbo and Guangdong Province, where they discussed, shared and exchanged ideas, as well as took part in an on-site inspection tour.

Mr. John WONG, Honorary Treasurer of HKIHT, who was the host for the forum this year, kick-started the event by welcoming officiating guests and representatives from organising institutions. Mr. Tony YAU, Director of the Highways Department of the HKSAR, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony as the event's designated Guest of Honour. Other esteemed guests who also presented congratulatory remarks included Mr. Ian CHUNG, President of HKIHT, Mr. HUANG Guobin, Vice Chairman of SHTS, Mr. FAN Xianpeng, Chairman of NHS, Mr. ZHANG Jinquan, Vice Chairman of CHTS, and Mr. BAO Gang, Deputy Secretary General of GPHS.

Mr. Ian CHUNG, President of HKIHT, spoke positively about China's plans to build a modern and comprehensive transportation system that aims to provide low-carbon, eco-friendly and human-centric intelligent transportation for the country. Under both the direction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the strategic framework of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, HKIHT will take a leading role by leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages in technological innovation, high-quality development, international relationships and professional services to encourage enhanced cross-regional cooperation and development. "We know that transportation is a top priority of Chinese national policy", stated Mr. CHUNG.

As the event's Guest of Honour, Mr. Tony YAU, Director of the Highways Department of the HKSAR, warmly welcomed the participants in his opening speech. Addressing the event's theme, "Inter-connectivity and Intelligent Transportation", Mr. YAU pointed out that Hong Kong is actively working towards establishing a transportation network that is smart, safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly through various initiatives, including technological innovation, intelligent management, data transparency and green logistics, that facilitate the efficient mobility of people and resources in the Greater Bay Area, with the ultimate goal being to build a more intelligent, livable and sustainable city. This ambitious vision requires concerted efforts from all parties, including mutual exchange, intensive learning and close cooperation with counterparts on the mainland, in order to pave the way towards a new era of multilateral cross-regional cooperation.

Also, during the opening ceremony, representatives from the forum's organising institutions, Mr. HUANG Guobin, Vice Chairman of SHTS, and Mr. FAN Xianpeng, Chairman of NHTS, as well as co-organiser representative Mr. ZHANG Jinquan, Vice Chairman of CHTS, delivered speeches emphasising the underlying significance of the forum's central theme.

A total of 11 industry experts and academics were invited to the forum to share their unique insights on the latest technological applications and their significance, as well as comment on research methodology and theories. Their informed analyses covered various aspects including digital transformation, intelligent transportation design and development, and the innovation and implementation of new technologies, echoing the forum's theme of "Inter-connectivity and Intelligent Transportation".

Mr. Alex TSANG, Chief Engineer at the Major Works Project Management Office of the Highways Department of the HKSAR, spoke about how the development and implementation of a number of innovative technologies in the large-scale infrastructure project for the Central Kowloon Route are resolving numerous problems and helping promote the sustainable development and long-term growth of Hong Kong.

Mr. FAN Xianpeng, Deputy Director and Party Member of the Ningbo Municipal Transportation Bureau and Chairman of NHS, shared the successes Ningbo has achieved in promoting the transformation and evolution of traffic engineering thanks to new productive forces. Revolutionary breakthroughs in technology, materials and equipment are making the city's traffic design smarter, greener and more efficient.

Next, Ms. HAO Weiwei, Deputy Director of the Digital Transformation Promotion Office of the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission and Deputy Secretary General of SHTS, introduced how Shanghai is upgrading its core transportation structure under the background of strategic initiatives to promote digital transformation via big data analysis, sharing and forecasting, with the aim of building an interconnected digital-based transportation network powered by data.

Mr. KAN Jun, Former Chairman of the China Road and Bridge Corporation (Hong Kong), gave details about the smart green construction project for the Cross Bay Link of Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, elaborating on its bridge lifting technology, full prefabrication and assembly, and utilisation of high-strength steel. His comments shed light on the sustainable engineering and usability of Hong Kong's largest and heaviest single-piece steel arch bridge project.

Further presentations followed, with esteemed speakers including Mr. WANG Junbin, Director of the Institute of Mechatronic and Intelligent Transportation of Guangdong Communication Planning & Design Institute Group Co., Ltd., Prof. LENG Zhen, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Dr. CAI Yang, Chief Engineer of the Road and Bridge Design and Research Institute of Shanghai Urban Construction Design and Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd., Mr. JIANG Qiang, Director and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Construction Command Centre of Zhejiang Ningbo Hangyong Multi-Line Phase 3 Expressway Co., Ltd, Mr. LUO Bin, Associate Director of Transportation of AECOM Hong Kong, Mr. ZHANG Xiaoming, Chairman and General Manager of Shanghai Tonglu Cloud Transportation Technology Co., Ltd., and Dr. LIN Yangzi, Director of Cable Bridge Technology Co., Limited. Their presentations covered important topics, such as digital intelligent systems for high-speed roads, urban smart and green transportation networks, innovative pavement materials, and digital detection and management technology. They also highlighted the impact of intelligent transportation as a key driver in accelerating the enhancement of the urban transportation industry, as well as its crucial role in helping to promote integrated development and inter-connectivity between different regions and cities.

An on-site inspection tour to Zhuhai Tunnel and the Shizimen Tunnel Operation Centre was also organised during the forum so that the guests could engage in in-depth exchanges with the projects' technical experts. They shared experiences regarding construction progress and technological applications, as well as how big data analysis is empowering the design and development of smart and efficient transportation systems.

As an essential event for joint industry exchanges between the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta, the Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum shoulders a vital role in empowering the development of the intelligent transportation by helping to promote cutting-edge technological advancements. Participating organisations will continue to share and exchange their insights on new productive forces, applications to the latest technologies and innovations, establishment and upgrading of intelligent transportation and other key topics to help facilitate the continued connectivity, development and prosperity of the transportation and construction industries.

SOURCE Hong Kong Institution of Highways and Transportation