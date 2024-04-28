2024 Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS) embraces New Energy Pioneering Smart Technology and strives in a new journey of globalization

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS) first held in 2004, is the world's largest automotive engineering technology trade fair. Serving as a display platform for technology and products for 19 years, it is now a recognized event in the international automotive engineering industry.

One-stop full chain of automotive and new energy industry

A fully chain of automotive and new energy industry lies before you. AMTS 2024 will bring you 16 pavilions covering automotive design, R&D, assembly, manufacturing technology and products. AMTS 2024 will reach 80,000 square meters with 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries to display the latest technologies and products from body in white, mold design and manufacturing, interior and exterior design and manufacturing, parts processing, parts cleaning to quality control. At the same time, nearly 100 stamping, welding, coating, final assembly, mechanical processing, laser, assembly, quality control integrators will also participate as exhibitors to display the latest automotive engineering case practice.

Lightweight body solutions are one of the spotlights of AMTS 2024. Every 10 kg of weight loss of new energy vehicles can increase the driving range by 1%. How to use the existing body in white process to achieve safe and effective, cost-controllable, beautiful lightweight vehicle body is a hot topic in the industry. Lightweight welding and connection process, hot forming steel parts molding, body integrated molding solutions, new materials and material performance measurement, composite material molding technology and equipment, lightweight chassis, aluminum and magnesium engineering technology and equipment, multi-material connection technology and equipment, forward-looking lightweight key parts technology, new material application and performance measurement, design tool software and synchronous engineering application, modeling and trial production and verification, verification and certification, nearly 3,000+ lightweight vehicle body technology and new products debut, AMTS 2024 will definitely become the industry vane of lightweight vehicle body technology.

More Vertical Connections in Automotive manufacture in China

The new energy powertrain is another spotlight of AMTS 2024. The future of the automobile industry is determined by the core science and technology and industrial competition of power battery energy density and driving motor power density. The automobile industry is accelerating from "manufacturing driven" to "R&D driven". In response to this industry development trend, AMTS 2024 has been upgraded to help the automobile industry technology iteration. The new energy powertrain engineering pavilion, launched for the first time, covers a planning area of 22,000 square meters. It is expected that there will be 300 exhibitors from five fields, including battery, electric drive, transmission design, R&D, production, manufacturing, and engineering.

The next AMTS 2024 will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 3-5, 2024. Visitor pre-registration is newly launched for global buyers, please add to your calendar, and plan your trip to AMTS Shanghai. for further information please visit https://www.shanghaiamts.com/en.

SOURCE Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS)