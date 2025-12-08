2025 Beijing Science Communication Competition Innovation Forum Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Beijing Science Communication Competition Innovation Forum took place at the Beijing Science Center. The event was organized by the Beijing Development and Research Center for Popular Science, the School of Journalism and Communication at Beijing Normal University, the China International Publishing Center (CIPC), and the Beijing Science Center.

Under the theme "Technology Empowers the Future: Short Videos and AIGC Reshaping Science Communication," the event gathered nearly 100 participants, including subject matter experts, academic researchers, content creators, and students focused on science communication. Among them were Shen Yang, a professor jointly appointed by the School of Journalism and the School of Artificial Intelligence at Tsinghua University, and Yang Dawei, a well-known science writer specializing in ancient architecture. Together, they explored new approaches to science communication in an era shaped by emerging technologies. Discussions focused on two key topics: "Co-creating the Future: How AIGC Advances Science Communication" and "Short Videos and Science Storytelling Across Cultures."

Looking ahead, the Beijing Science Communication Competition plans to broaden the scope of science outreach by hosting a series of international public science events, bringing together additional expert-driven science communication resources while supporting talent development in the field.

SOURCE China International Publishing Center (CIPC)