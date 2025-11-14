HEFEI, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 China Enterprise Global Image Summit was held on November 9 in Hefei, Anhui Province. The event was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and organized by the China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) and Anhui New Media Group (Anhui International Communication Center). Under the theme "Leading with Technology, Shaping an Intelligent Future," the summit brought together more than 300 participants from across the globe.

2025 China Enterprise Global Image Summit Convenes in Hefei

Three parallel sessions were held, addressing core priorities in global corporate communications: "INNOVATIVELY BUILDING A WORLD-CLASS CORPORATE IMAGE NARRATIVE SYSTEM," "Anhui in Motion Worldwide: Communication Practices and Path Innovation for Regional Businesses Going Global," and "Communication Challenges and Solutions for Technology Companies Expanding Overseas."

Attendees included senior officials from the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and departments from Anhui Province and other local governments. The event also drew representatives from central and local state-owned enterprises, privately held companies, academic institutions, media organizations, and business association members. In addition, diplomatic envoys to China from seven countries — including North Macedonia, Fiji, and Mauritius — took part in the proceedings.

During the summit, the selection results for the 2025 Case Collection on Building the International Image of Chinese Companies were announced. The collection highlighted the Top 10 outstanding cases in both text-and-image and video categories, along with notable thematic cases across five focus areas: Green Development and ESG Practices, Technological Innovation and International Cooperation, Cultural Integration and Value Co-creation, Shared Progress in Development, and Mutual Learning among Civilizations.

Since its inception in 2013, the China Enterprise Global Image Summit has been held for twelve consecutive editions. It has grown into a key platform for providing strategic insights, supporting professional exchange, sharing proven practices, and strengthening communication initiatives aimed at enhancing the global profile and reputation of Chinese companies.

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD)