2025 GoodWe Awards: Celebrating Excellence and Extraordinary Achievements at All Energy Australia

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Australia in Melbourne set the scene for the fourth year of the GoodWe Awards. Presented at the GoodWe stand on Wednesday, the 29th of October, we celebrated the extraordinary efforts and contributions made by those who were the driving force behind the success of GoodWe across Australia. The awards concluded with the GoodWill category, recognising and celebrating the businesses, charities, and individuals who embody the values of GoodWe and contribute to the community locally and beyond.

Peter Chang and Krystian Wielgosz (left) from Little Sunshine Pledge, presented with the 2025 GoodWe Goodwill Award by Dean Williamson, Country Manager AU&NZ, and Yingge Wang, GoodWe Vice President (centre)

Very special guests, GoodWe CEO Daniel Huang and Vice President Yingge Wang, helped to present the winners, along with GoodWe Country Manager Dean Williamson, and our fantastic team.

The winners of the 2025 GoodWe Awards

2025 Distributor of the Year: Winner - OSW

2025 Largest Volume Partner: Winner - MMEM Greentech

2025 Largest Growth Partner: Winner - Krannich

2025 PVBM Project of the Year: Winner - Direct Solar Warehouse

2025 Top Residential Retailer: Winner - First Choice Solar

2025 Top Strategic Partner: Winner - Solahart

2025 Top Commercial Retailer: Winner - Solar Panel Options

2025 Project of the Year: Winner - Sustainable Savings

2025 GoodWe GoodWill Award: Winner - Little Sunshine Pledge and Solar Connected

Little Sunshine Pledge and Solar Connected take home the GoodWe GoodWill Award

The GoodWe GoodWill Award was created to recognise and celebrate the great work done by people in the renewables industry, going the extra mile and supporting worthy causes around Australia. The 2025 nominees included:

Kylie Neighbour: Kylie conquered the 30km Coastrek walk, raising $3,245 for Beyond Blue and championing mental health with an unstoppable spirit.

Kylie conquered the 30km Coastrek walk, raising $3,245 for Beyond Blue and championing mental health with an unstoppable spirit. Six Star Plus: Six Star Plus energised their community through charity, environmental action, and education, proving that clean energy leadership starts at the grassroots level.

Six Star Plus energised their community through charity, environmental action, and education, proving that clean energy leadership starts at the grassroots level. AWM Echuca & SEC Services: AWM and SEC Services donated and auctioned a solar system, raising $12,000 to support Echuca's disability and community programs.

AWM and SEC Services donated and auctioned a solar system, raising $12,000 to support Echuca's disability and community programs. Solenergy Group: Solenergy harnessed clean energy to protect marine life, powering the Forever Reef and Cairns Aquarium with world-leading solar innovation.

Solenergy harnessed clean energy to protect marine life, powering the Forever Reef and Cairns Aquarium with world-leading solar innovation. Little Sunshine Pledge & Solar Connected: With the help of Solar Connected, Little Sunshine Pledge powers orphanages across Vietnam and Cambodia with solar, turning sunlight into opportunity for vulnerable children.

With the help of Solar Connected, Little Sunshine Pledge powers orphanages across Vietnam and Cambodia with solar, turning sunlight into opportunity for vulnerable children. Omnidian & AIKO: Omnidian, AIKO, and GoodWe donated a solar and battery system to Forever Friends Animal Shelter, cutting emissions and powering compassionate care.

Little Sunshine Pledge and Solar Connected took home the award, along with an Alex Carey signed Kookaburra cricket bat and $2,000.

Little Sunshine Pledge is doing extraordinary work bringing light and hope to disadvantaged communities across Vietnam and Cambodia. Co-founded by Peter Chang of Solar Connected, the initiative installs solar systems in orphanages and community facilities, providing clean, reliable power for food, education, and healthcare. With seven systems already shining bright and plans for two dozen more by 2026, they're proving that renewable energy can transform lives. Even better, a portion of every Solar Connected PPA goes directly to the cause, turning every installation into an act of kindness.

To donate, please visit: www.littlesunshinepledge.org

A successful year, driven by consumer confidence

We wish to thank all those who helped to make 2025 another successful year. The industry has seen a sharp increase in consumer confidence across the board, with the roaring success of the Cheaper Home Batteries Program driving home Australia's desire to take hold of its energy independence.

"The 2025 GoodWe Awards round out another exemplary year of growth, strong relationships, and solid consumer confidence", stated Dean Williamson. "As GoodWe celebrates 15 years, we are so grateful to all those who have partnered with us on the journey and to the Australian homes and businesses who continue to trust us on their energy journey. We cannot wait to see what 2026 has in store."

The ESA All-in-One made its debut at All Energy Australia, and Australian homes are poised to embrace the next generation of smart, reliable, and beautifully designed energy storage. With its sleek all-in-one design, rapid installation, and powerful performance, the ESA is setting a new benchmark for home and commercial energy independence.

As GoodWe looks ahead to 2026, innovation remains at the heart of everything we do. From award-winning partnerships to pioneering technology, our mission is simple: to empower every Australian to take control of their energy future.

Congratulations again to all our 2025 GoodWe Award winners and nominees. Your dedication, innovation, and generosity continue to inspire a cleaner, brighter, and more connected world.

SOURCE GoodWe