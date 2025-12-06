2025 Guangzhou Design Week Opens: PHOMI Holdings Leads Tech Innovation in Architectural Aesthetics

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Guangzhou Design Week kicked off on December 5th, bringing together top global design talent and cutting-edge ideas. PHOMI Holdings stole the spotlight, using its tech expertise and innovations in material science to spark a revolution in architectural aesthetics and sustainable living.

PHOMI made a big splash at the Design Week, unveiling a range of industry-first products. The 4th generation of its low-carbon surface material (eCovering 4.0) has seen upgrades in digital quality control, close-fit capabilities, and fire safety; boosting quality, safety, and cost-efficiency in installation. The 4-meter ultra-long panel meets the seamless "one-panel ceiling" look for high-end commercial spaces. For the first time, econicaly tech has been applied to flooring, with the launch of eCovering floor tiles, offering a fresh, safer flooring option. The much-awaited eDisplay Curtain debuted with a new look, its unique design and top performance expanding the possibilities for custom design and interactive architecture that encompasses AI capabilities.

PHOMI's innovations have drawn attention both at home and abroad, winning multiple international awards. The eCovering and eDisplay technologies in the showcased products have previously earned honors like the 112th Paris International Invention Award, the 9th Asian International Innovation and Invention Gold Award, and the 76th International Exhibition of Inventions Nuremberg Gold Award. These awards recognize PHOMI's tech innovation and its leading role in global design.

On opening day, PHOMI's booth was packed with visitors - engineers, designers, brand owners, and distributors — all eager to learn about the new products and tech. The event also drew media attention from home and abroad. A PHOMI representative said, "We are powering the future of construction through material science, balancing practicality, aesthetics, and eco-friendliness. Through this Design Week, we hope to team up with global peers to explore the endless potential of ways to live more sustainably."

About PH0MI

PHOMI has been engaged in the R&D, manufacture, and sales of cutting-edge, carbon-neutral materials since 2008. PHOMI team use modern technologies of the digital age, combine them with the knowledge of traditional handcraftship to create sustainable, eco-friendly and inspiring materials for the humans in the centerpiece.

