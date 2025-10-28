2025 Hong Kong International Talents Festival Draws Over 10,000 and Features Six Spectacular Flagship Events

Over 10,000 Gather for the 2025 Hong Kong International Talents Festival

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Hong Kong International Talents Festival was successfully held from October 20 to 21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting more than 10,000 participants over two days. The festival brought together hundreds of distinguished guests like government officials, industry leaders and experts, numerous global talents from various fields, as well as over 70 enterprises and institutions. This grand occasion highlighted Hong Kong's appeal and influence as an international talents hub.

As Hong Kong's first-ever talents festival, the event was themed "Gathering Talents and Wisdom, Fostering Collaborative Development, and Leading the Future." It featured six flagship events to build a global platform for talents exchange and cooperation.

Flagship Event 1: Inauguration Ceremony of the Fourth Board of Directors and Supervisors of the Hong Kong Quality A nd Talent Migrants Association and Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Hong Kong International Talent s Festival

On the evening of October 20, the Hong Kong Quality And Talent Migrants Association (HKQTMA) held the inauguration ceremony of the fourth Board of Directors and Supervisors. Loman Luo, the Founding Chairman of HKQTMA, delivered welcome remarks. He noted that since its establishment 12 years ago, the association has grown into a public-benefit organisation with great influence, professional service capability, and strong member cohesion. The association now has nearly 15,000 registered members and serves hundreds of thousands of people, earning broad recognition across the community. He believed that the new leadership team will further unite the vast community of talents and contribute more to the development of both Hong Kong and the country.

As the guest of honour, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Government, commended that the association made significant contributions to the talents and Hong Kong. He said that the HKSAR Government would continue to support HKQTMA and hoped that it could create more opportunities for talents, help Hong Kong build an international hub for high-calibre talents, and make even greater contributions to the country's development.

Subsequently, Mr Xi Sun, President of HKQTMA and Prof Haitian Lu, Chairman of HKQTMA gave speeches in turn, outlining their future work plan, which focuses on three aspects: building an international platform for talents exchange, helping talents integrate into Hong Kong society, and advancing innovation and improvement in talent policies.

During the ceremony, a series of appointment presentations were held, including the presentation of appointment letters to the President, the Chairman, the Founding Chairman, the Honorary Presidents, the Vice Presidents, the Presidium, the Council, the Supervisory Board and the Chairs of the Committees. Following this, many distinguished guests jointly launched the opening ceremony of the 2025 Hong Kong International Talents Festival.

Flagship Event 2: The Fifth Hong Kong International Talent s Summit

The Hong Kong International Talents Summit kicked off right after the opening of the Talents Festival. This year's Summit featured three round-table discussions with three themes: "Building the International Talents Free Port and High-calibre Talents Hub," "Pooling Talents and Wisdom to Shape a High-Quality Development Ecosystem," and "Cross-Border Collaboration and Innovation for a Diversified Talents Development Landscape." Guests from various sectors such as politics, business, academia and culture shared their different experiences and perspectives.

Flagship Event 3: 2025 Hong Kong International Talents Career Expo — Season 4

Concurrently, the Season 4 of 2025 Hong Kong International Talents Career Expo grandly took place in the exhibition area on October 21. Featuring Hong Kong's strategic positioning of "Eight Centres," the Season 4 of the Expo attracted more than 70 renowned enterprises and institutions with a large number of job openings. Some institutions from mainland China like Guangzhou and Yantai also set up booths to display. The venue bustled with activity all day, as attendees eagerly sought job opportunities and engaged directly with employers, while companies introduced their businesses and recruited suitable employees.

Flagship Event 4: Science Talent Forum

Additionally, the Organising Committee co-organised the Science Talent Forum with iCANX. Many outstanding scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs and investors were invited to share the latest advancement and future trend on six themes: Innovation, Science, Technology, Investment, Management, and Evolution. The Day 1 agenda includes a series of nine parallel forums, for example, flexible neural interfaces, bio medical and AI for innovative engineering education, etc.

Mr Sun Yuk-han, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the HKSAR Government, attended the Science Festival and delivered remarks. He emphasized that since the launch of a series of talent-attraction initiatives three years ago, more than 240,000 visas have been approved for professionals coming to Hong Kong. Looking ahead, the HKSAR Government will further strengthen these measures by proactively inviting top-tier talents and offering them tailored packages.

The Award Ceremony held on October 21 saw the presentation of the Young Scientist Award, Startup Award and Innovation Award. Mr Sun presented the first prize to the winners of the Startup Award.

Flagship Event 5: Digital Economy Talent s Forum

Moreover, centred on the theme "Digital Intelligence Driving Economic Prosperity, Talents Empowering Global Growth," the Digital Economy Talents Forum brought together nearly one hundred global experts to explore pathways for cross-border and cross-regional collaboration, innovation, and ecosystem development in the digital economy sector.

Flagship Event 6: Talent s Premium Lifestyle Forum

Last but not least, TGather, a comprehensive service platform for talents, held the launching ceremony on the Festival. It established a Talents Service Zone in the exhibition area to answer inquiries and provide service for newcomers in Hong Kong. The Talents Premium Lifestyle Forum invited elites to share their experience and offer comprehensive and practical guidance to the talents on every aspect of life, including education, healthcare, real estate, financial investment, career development, and so on.

Looking ahead, the Organising Committee will continue to work with partners across all sectors to provide more high-quality service for the talents, and contribute more to Hong Kong and the nation's high-quality development.

The Festival received strong support and participation from a wide range of organisations. The Labour and Welfare Bureau of the HKSAR Government and Hong Kong Talent Engage served as Official Strategy Partners, while the International Cooperation Centre acted as the Special Supporting Organisation. The Festival was hosted by Hong Kong Quality And Talent Migrants Association, Hong Kong Management Association, Hong Kong Economic Times and iCANX; co-hosted by mainland cities including Guangzhou Nansha, Yantai, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen. It was undertaken by Hong Kong Talents Group and jointly undertaken by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Talent Collaborative Development Ecological Alliance, Guangzhou Nansha Talent Development Company, and Yantai Scientific and Technological Innovative Talents Development Group. TGather was the Comprehensive Cooperation Partner and CTgoodjobs was the Comprehensive Cooperation Platform. Supporting organisations included the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Lingnan University, and the Education University of Hong Kong.

The Festival has drawn great attention and recognition from society. According to the statistics from the Organising Committee, the live broadcasts across the Hong Kong Talents Group's WeChat Channel and Xiaohongshu account, Tencent Live and other platforms recorded a total of 1.8 million online views. The whole event garnered over 300 media coverage and 10 million views, including Phoenix TV, Bauhinia Magazine, Wen Wei Po, China News Service, etc., reflecting its unprecedented success and wide influence.

SOURCE Hong Kong Talents Group