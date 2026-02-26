2025 Results for CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

GENEVA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Group reports record AUM in 2025 and spearheads strategic investments



18.4 B 173.5 M 55.7 M 35.8 % 493 M Assets under Management Total revenues Operating income Tier 1 Ratio Consolidated Shareholder Equity

Figures in CHF as at December 31st, 2025

Record growth in assets under management

CBH delivered robust 2025 results marked by a significant increase in assets under management to CHF 18.4 billion, up nearly 13% year-on-year. This remarkable performance was driven by net new money inflows of CHF 2 billion, reflecting renewed client confidence in the Group's value proposition.

Investments to support long-term development

CBH maintained solid profitability against a backdrop of declining interest rates and adverse currency movements, which weighed on sector-wide revenues. Total revenues amounted to CHF 173.5 million, compared with a record level in 2024. The group capitalized on this phase to accelerate strategic investments, including continued investment in talent, advancing both operational and commercial capabilities to support long-term value creation and solidify its position in key markets, particularly in Switzerland and Asia.

Operating expenses rose to CHF 113.5 million (+19%), reflecting this investment momentum. Human capital once again accounted for 50% of the increase. This strategic focus, combined with the prevailing financial environment, led to a reduction in operating profit to CHF 55.7 million. After allocations to reserves, CBH delivered sustained profitability, with a net income of CHF 37.9 million, up 4.7% compared to 2024.

Financial strength underpinning sustainable stability

With consolidated shareholder capital (including 2025 profits) reaching CHF 493 million (compared to CHF 445 million at year-end 2024), CBH further strengthened its capital base in 2025. The Tier 1 ratio stands at 35.8%. The Group's robust balance sheet, together with the reaffirmed BBB/A-2 rating from S&P, underscores CBH's stability and its commitment to maintaining a strong financial foundation for clients, partners, and future prosperity.

"The scaling in our assets primarily reflects the quality and dedication of our teams in delivering excellence to our clients. This momentum is essential to ensuring long-term sustainable development and supporting the Group's continued expansion," said Chief Executive Officer Simon Benhamou.

About CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

Founded in 1975, CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is a family-owned, international and diversified banking group. Headquartered in Geneva, the Group currently counts close to 370 professionals in 10 locations around the world. As at December 31, 2025, client assets totaled CHF 18.3 billion, and the Group's Tier 1 ratio was 35.8%, placing it among the best-capitalized banks in Switzerland compared to its peers.

CBH Group provides wealth management services to private and institutional clients, as well as several complementary business lines, including family office solutions, asset services and structuring, exclusive private market expertise, and bespoke daily banking and card solutions.

The Group operates with a technology-driven, entrepreneurial culture and mindset, and has developed a comprehensive digital ecosystem entirely in-house, that serves clients and relationship managers alike. This ecosystem increases automation, leading to greater efficiency and productivity.

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and is authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Its affiliated companies are regulated by the CSSF in Luxembourg, the FCA in the United Kingdom, the Central Bank of The Bahamas, the SFC in Hong Kong and the CVM in Brazil.

