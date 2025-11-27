2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film and Television Exhibition is Set to Launch

Highlands of Industry Shine with Distinction, Culture Goes Global in Full Bloom

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province:

From December 3 to 5, 2025, the 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film and Television Exhibition will be held in Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, leveraging the platform of The 26th Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). With the theme of "Service of Zhejiang, Serve the World", this exhibition focuses on the entire field of film and television creation. It will showcase 12 key film and television enterprises from Zhejiang province at Booth N08, including Hengdian World Studios, Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co., Ltd., Xiaowu Bros., Parallax Films, Hangzhou Steamworks Creative Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Zhongchuang Huashi Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Jiuzhou Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Huamai Network Technology Co., Ltd., Haining Naqada Media Company Ltd., Hangzhou Huangliu Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Star Fashion Film Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Xiuming Film Co., Ltd.

Blockbusters Gather: Zhejiang-made Content Resonates Globally

In the animation sector, Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co., Ltd. makes a grand appearance with hit original works including Legend of King Qian, which has successfully entered the broadcasting systems of over 130 countries and regions worldwide. Hangzhou Steamworks Creative Co. Ltd., a leader in stop-motion animation, showcases outstanding works such as Candy and Mini Town.

In the fields of short dramas and film/TV IPs, the "blockbuster DNA" of Zhejiang-made content continues to shine. Xiaowu Bros. presents popular short dramas like The Invincible Bastard Son; Jiaxing Jiuzhou Culture Media Co., Ltd. launches IP-derived short dramas including A Life Restart to Save Her Mom; Parallax Films debuts internationally acclaimed films such as A Story About Fire. Additionally, works focusing on local cultural inheritance are highly anticipated: the overseas version of The Hidden Village by Zhejiang Star Fashion Film Co., Ltd. integrates intangible cultural heritage (ICH) ancient villages with rural revitalization themes, bringing the beauty of Chinese countryside to the world; DONGMEI by Zhejiang Xiuming Film Co., Ltd. depicts rural sentiments with delicate storytelling, conveying warm humanistic power.

Technology Empowers, Innovation Drives Industrial Upgrade

In the field of film and television technology and services, as a world-leading film and television base, Hengdian World Studios will focus on showcasing its large cluster of live-action shooting bases and one-stop film and television service platform, providing global film and television teams with full-industry-chain support from pre-production preparation to post-production. Keeping pace with technological trends, Hangzhou Huangliu Cultural Development Co., Ltd. will present the latest achievements of AIGC technology empowering content creation, injecting intelligent momentum into film and television production.

To meet cross-border communication needs, Zhejiang Huamai Network Technology Co., Ltd. will display the MEGAMEDIA audio-visual content cross-border trading platform, which has successfully connected film and television resources from 50 countries and regions worldwide. Haining Naqada Media Company Ltd. will showcase Hollywood-level multilingual dubbing and regional distribution services, helping Zhejiang-produced films and television works quickly adapt to the Southeast Asian market. Leveraging its mature overseas distribution experience, Zhejiang Zhongchuang Huashi Cultural Development Co., Ltd. will bring multiple blockbuster cases of cross-border communication, providing partners with market-oriented implementation solutions.

Gather at the Grand Event to Unlock New Cooperation Opportunities

On the afternoon of December 3rd, Zhejiang will host enterprise new film roadshows and premium content promotion sessions, building a precise docking platform for global film and television institutions, investors, and distributors. Whether you are a distribution company seeking high-quality content, a production firm in need of technical support, or an investment partner looking to expand into the international market, you can find cooperation resources tailored to your needs at the Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film & Television Exhibition.

From December 3rd to 5th, 2025, at Booth N08, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, Zhejiang cordially invites global film and television peers to gather at this grand event, explore new opportunities for collaboration, and join us in composing a new chapter in cultural globalization!

Attachment: Promotion Session Schedule

Time (Local Time) Presentation Order Presenting Enterprise December 3rd 14:00-16:00 1 Hengdian World Studios 2 Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co., Ltd. 3 Xiaowu Bros. 4 Parallax Films 5 Hangzhou Steamworks Creative Co. Ltd. 6 Zhejiang Zhongchuang Huashi Cultural Development Co., Ltd. December 4th 12:30-16:30 1 Xiaowu Bros.

SOURCE Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province