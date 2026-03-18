2026 International Academicians Hong Kong Forum to be Held on April 14: Gathering Global Wisdom to Chart a New Blueprint for AI-Empowered Health and Higher Education

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly organized by the International Alliance of Academicians (IAA) and the Hong Kong Association of Overseas-Returned Scholars (HKAORS), the 2026 International Academicians Hong Kong Forum will take place on 14 April at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. The Forum has received strong support from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, as well as the local innovation, technology, and education sectors. As a major annual event of the IAA, the Forum is funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) and has been included as a key programme of Hong Kong's Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week) 2026.

The Forum aims to establish an international academic dialogue platform that transcends disciplines and borders, bringing together the world's foremost research minds to focus on the innovative application of artificial intelligence in health and higher education. It also seeks to attract high-calibre academic resources and collaboration opportunities to Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector, contributing forward-looking "Hong Kong Solutions" to global challenges such as population aging and educational transformation.

With the rapid global technological and industrial transformation, Hong Kong has reached a new level of integration into and support for the nation's overall development. The city is now fully advancing its inaugural five-year development plan, with "AI+" designated as one of its core strategic directions. Closely aligned with the evolving technological, economic, and social landscape, this year's Forum takes AI empowerment as its central theme, featuring multiple cutting-edge topics that address pressing issues such as ageing societies, chronic disease management, and innovation in higher education transformation. Through in-depth international exchange, the Forum seeks to explore new possibilities for integrating technology with society.

The Forum is honoured to receive significant recognition from the HKSAR Government. Mr. John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, will deliver the opening address via video message, and Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, will grace the occasion with his presence and share remarks. This high-level engagement underscores the HKSAR Government's steadfast support for the advancement of artificial intelligence and international academic exchange, and highlights the important role of this Forum in driving Hong Kong's innovation and technology development.

Focusing on Two Key AI Themes, Gathering Global Academic Authorities

The Forum boasts an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including Fields Medalist Professor Shing-Tung Yau, alongside over a dozen globally renowned academicians and experts from the fields of medicine, artificial intelligence, and higher education. Presidents, vice-presidents, and leading scholars from local universities will also join the dialogue, contributing to discussions at cutting-edge development.

Centred on two critical domains concerning "human freedom and development" in the age of AI—health and education, the Forum features two core sessions: "Ageing and Chronic Disease Management: Challenges and Innovations" and "AI and Innovation in Higher Education." These sessions will be chaired by Professor Chak-sing LAU, Dean of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong; Professor Yike GUO, Provost of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and Professor Peng GONG, Vice-President (Academic Development) of The University of Hong Kong. Together, they will lead participants in exploring future directions and practical pathways.

Promoting Academic Exchange and Facilitating the Translation of Research Outcomes

Through plenary lectures, roundtable discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive dialogues, the Forum aims to foster an open and in-depth atmosphere for exchange. As part of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week) 2026, the Forum aspires to facilitate discussions that not only spark intellectual collisions but also drive the translation of academic achievements from research into application, thereby injecting sustained momentum into Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem.

As a flagship annual event of the IAA, this Forum will further strengthen Hong Kong's role as a bridge connecting the global scientific community, consolidate its status as an international academic hub, and provide powerful impetus for the development of Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology centre.

About the International Alliance of Academicians (IAA)

The International Alliance of Academicians was initiated by leading figures in Hong Kong's scientific community. Its Founding Chair is Professor Nancy Y. IP, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The Co-Chairs include Professor Pierre-Louis LIONS, Fields Medalist (1994); Professor Xiang ZHANG, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong; and Sir Christopher PISSARIDES, Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences (2010). The Alliance is dedicated to connecting top-tier transdisciplinary and cross-regional scientists and innovation talents, promoting international research collaboration, academic exchange, and knowledge transfer. Through high-level forums and events, it fosters deep partnerships between local research and educational institutions and the global innovation and technology network.

We cordially invite professionals and enthusiasts from all sectors to join this distinguished gathering, engage with academicians and leading scholars from around the world, and explore the frontiers of knowledge and innovation together.

For details, please visit the official website: https://iaaforum.com/2026-forum-2/

Disclaimer:

Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material/event (or by members of the project team) do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Innovation and Technology Commission or the General Support Programme Vetting Committee of the Innovation and Technology Fund.

SOURCE International Alliance of Academicians