2026 Tourism Innovation Week & Dragon Sparrow Awards Ceremony Concluded at Ningbo's Mount Xuedou

NINGBO, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial players and experts emphasized how technology and shifting consumption patterns are reshaping the tourism sector at the 2026 China Cultural Tourism Economy Innovation Week in eastern China's Zhejiang province in early April.

The 2026 China Cultural Tourism Economy Innovation Week and the ninth Dragon Sparrow Awards ceremony, organized by Tripvivid Group and Fenghua District Cultural Tourism Group, were staged at Mount Xuedou, Ninggbo, Zhejiang province. The event drew more than 500 companies, researchers and investors, focusing on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, low-altitude aviation, wellness tourism, commercial space, immersive entertainment, digital twins and pet‑friendly travel.

The forum ran alongside the ninth Dragon Sparrow Awards, which recognize innovation across the sector with nearly 40 sub‑categories. Honorees included top listed tourism groups, provincial and municipal investment platforms, cultural tourism IP creators, night‑economy demonstration zones, family‑friendly destinations, and operational brands in areas such as wellness lodging and study tours.

Representatives pointed to a structural shift underway in China's tourism economy, as the industry moves beyond ticket-driven sightseeing toward diversified, experience-led consumption.

Wu Wenxue, vice-president of the China International Public Relations Association, said the sector is transitioning from rapid expansion to value-oriented growth, with high-quality development now the central task. He called for deeper integration of culture and tourism to support broader national strategies.

Xu Peng, vice-president of the World Tourism Alliance, said Zhejiang has remained at the forefront of tourism innovation and expressed expectations that industry platforms can help strengthen China's global competitiveness.

From a market perspective, Liu Zhaohui, vice-president of the China Adventure Association, said the culture and tourism industry is being reshaped across multiple dimensions — from how consumers allocate time and space, to how products are delivered and how capital is deployed.

He identified three immediate priorities: revitalizing existing assets, developing new products and tapping new traffic channels.

Cross-sector insights highlighted how cultural content is being reinterpreted. Lu Chuan, a well-known film director, said creative industries should draw on traditional Chinese knowledge systems and craftsmanship, such as how historical resources can be adapted for modern storytelling and tourism development.

Technology companies, meanwhile, showcased how digital tools are changing visitor experiences. Li Hui, founder of Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology, said applications such as digital twins and virtual reality are enabling cultural heritage to be transformed into interactive, immersive products.

On-site exhibitions further illustrated these trends. Interactive robots, integrated destination service cards and capsule-style accommodation units were among the products on display during the tourism week.

As the event concluded, participants pointed to a common direction that China's tourism industry is moving toward: deeper integration with technology, broader cross-industry collaboration and more personalized consumption.

The 2026 Dragon Sparrow Awards not only celebrated industry excellence but also forged a renewed consensus on revitalizing existing assets, iterating new products and unlocking fresh consumer flows--setting the stage for the next chapter of China's cultural tourism transformation.

SOURCE Tripvivid Group