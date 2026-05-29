2026 VIETNAM ESG INVESTOR CONFERENCE: FROM MARKET SIGNALS TO PRACTICAL DIALOGUE: ESG TO BECOME THE "NEW FILTER" FOR INVESTMENT CAPITAL

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual conference, 2026 Vietnam ESG Investor Conference, successfully took place on 26-27 May, 2026, at the New World Saigon Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City. With the participation of over 250 domestic and international delegates, the event focused on a unified signal from the investment community: ESG has become a standard for assessing corporate capability and a prerequisite for accessing long-term capital in Vietnam.

Over 40 experts across 13 sessions detail the transparency, governance, and operational standards required to unlock ESG capital.

The conference was co-organized by Raise Partners and Ivy+Partners, with Vietnam Innovators Digest serving as the exclusive community partner. Over the two-day-coverage, more than 40 speakers from government departments, fund managers, development financial institutions, and corporations led multi-dimensional discussions on how to translate market and policy signals into practical investment opportunities for Vietnam - ranging from EU compliance requirements and supply chain shifts to new growth models in energy, logistics, manufacturing, and sustainable infrastructure.

The attendee community comprised delegates from various sectors, including investors, representatives of government departments, multinational corporate leaders, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, and scholars. The event was accompanied by a range of businesses and partners dedicated to sustainable development, including the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Dynam Capital, HSBC, Fair Wear, New World Saigon Hotel, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and SVN.

This year's theme "Full steam ahead: Investing in Vietnam's Evolution," reflecting three prominent investment signals currently shaping the Vietnamese market:

New status and pressure to enhance capabilities: As Vietnam advances toward emerging market status (FTSE Emerging Markets), it opens opportunities to attract large-scale international capital. However, this simultaneously compels businesses to meet stricter requirements regarding transparency, governance, and operational standards. This aligns with the shift from cost-based competition to capability enhancement, where quality and innovation become the core metrics for long-term development.

ESG as an "investment capital filter" rather than just "compliance": ESG is no longer merely a formal activity in sustainability reports; it is now a key tool for assessing a company's governance, resilience, and readiness to access capital. This reinforces the view that ESG is the "passport" for entering demanding markets such as Europe or Australia.

Businesses are ready to bridge the gap between "commitment" and "execution capability": Speakers affirmed that the current primary hurdle is not a lack of intent to build an ESG orientation, but a shortage of verifiable data, governance systems, and the capacity to integrate these standards into actual operations. Nevertheless, experts remain optimistic that companies across all sectors have the opportunity to "accelerate" toward a circular economy through small, practical steps focused on building internal capacity rather than relying solely on theoretical commitments.

Speaking at the opening day, Ms. Mimi Vu, Co-Founder & Expert at Raise Partners (co-organizer), stated: "Vietnam has already left the starting line and the pace of change is unrelenting. Policymakers are doing the hard work of building institutional foundations that drive the country's development. Now it's on businesses to stop treating ESG like a compliance exercise and start using it as the competitive advantage that it truly is. Vietnam is one of the fastest-moving markets in the world, and companies that turn ESG into real execution will be the leaders in unlocking capital and writing Vietnam's next chapter."

Representing the leading government partner of the conference across four editions, Ms. Kate Wallace, Australian Consul-General in HCMC, emphasized: "This year, we continue this partnership with the conference, reflecting Australia's long-term commitment to Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and the belief that responsible investment builds a more resilient, competitive future. As Vietnam integrates deeper into global markets, ESG is now core to investor confidence. The conference encourages participants to challenge assumptions, build partnerships, and identify the practical steps for impactful investment. ESG is no longer a side conversation but is shaping the future we leave to the next generation. The opportunity before us is to ensure that the capital we invest today delivers growth that is cleaner, fairer, more resilient, and more inclusive."

The second day of the conference was designed to focus on capital flow requirements, transactions, and practical implementation. The sessions aimed to answer where investors are truly willing to deploy capital through topics related to 90-day commitments, ESG in manufacturing, clean energy transition, SME finance, and climate-tech innovators.

Commenting on the demand from investor perspectives, Mr Craig Martin, Chairman of Dynam Capital, stated: "As a manager of a fund deeply embedded in the Vietnamese economy for the past 20 years, we have witnessed a significant shift in the ESG awareness of local enterprises. Investors do not expect perfection from the outset; rather, we look for a genuine willingness to transition and improve over time. For us, ESG is characterized by transparency, robust governance, and proactive engagement with stakeholders. When a company commits to these pillars, they demonstrate their readiness to unlock access to ESG-aligned international capital."

Alongside 13 spotlight sessions, the event featured an exhibition showcasing sustainable products and services, as well as a networking space for businesses and investors to meet, update on capital sources, and open opportunities for long-term cooperation.

Ms. Ivy Nhi Chau, Founder & CEO of Ivy+Partners (co-organizer), shared: "One of the notable highlights of the 2026 Vietnam ESG Investor Conference is that businesses have engaged in deeper discussions on how ESG directly impacts operations, markets, and fundraising capabilities through real-life stories and examples, as well as challenges and opportunities, which implies that the dialogue on ESG in Vietnam is moving from awareness to action. That is also the value Ivy+Partners aims to deliver by co-organizing this conference: creating high-quality platforms for businesses, organizations, and investors to engage in more open, straightforward, and effective dialogue, bringing practical value to businesses and sustainable development."

As global capital becomes increasingly selective, ESG is becoming the new competitive standard for Vietnamese enterprises. Discussions at the 2026 Vietnam ESG Investor Conference indicate that the greatest gap today no longer lies in awareness, but in execution, transparency, and the ability to transform ESG into a verifiable long-term growth capability.

About Raise Partners

Raise Partners is an ESG consulting practice that helps the private sector, philanthropists, non-profits, and governments work in partnership to achieve their highest social and environmental impact. Our clients include investment funds, corporations, SMEs, philanthropists, local and international NGOs, and international governments.

We represent 20+ years of experience in developing cross-sector partnerships and programs in Vietnam to address pressing issues such as gender inequality, climate change mitigation, clean water and sanitation, economic empowerment, circular economy, access to education, sustainable agriculture, public healthcare infrastructure, and human trafficking and forced labor in the supply chain. More details on the website: https://www.raisepartnersvn.com/

About Ivy+Partners

Specialized in Public Relations since 2021, Ivy+Partners empowers brands in Vietnam and Southeast Asia through strategic communication. We go beyond visibility to deliver business impact, with PR at the heart of everything we do. In our communications, we aim to champion cultural and artistic values while empowering brands to forge meaningful connections within their communities. More details on the website: https://ivynpartners.com/

About Vietnam Innovators Digest

Vietnam Innovators Digest is Vietcetera's dedicated business vertical, bringing together diverse podcast formats, exclusive community events, masterclasses, and the Innovators Awards. As an extension of the Vietnam Innovators platform, it serves as a hub for business leaders, founders, and investors to exchange insights and shape conversations around Vietnam's evolving innovation landscape.

Event: 2026 Vietnam ESG Investor Conference

Date: 26-27/05/2026

Location: New World Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City

Co-Organizers: Raise Partners, Ivy+Partners

Exclusive Community Partner: Vietnam Innovators Digest

Event page: https://vietcetera.com/en/collection/2026-vietnam-esg-investor-conference

CONTACT:

(Ms) Nhu Tran, PR Associate, Ivy+Partners

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ivy+Partners