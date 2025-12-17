【2026 Workplace Outlook】 Global Project Management Talent Gap Nears 30 Million; PMP® Certification Becomes Key to High Salaries

Data Shows: Demand Surges in Asia; Informatics Leveraging Two Decades of Training Experience to Help Over 10,000 People Join Professional Ranks

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global economy enters a new era of digital transformation and accelerated Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption, the role of Project Management Professionals (PMP) has shifted from simple execution to becoming the core driver of corporate strategy. According to the latest authoritative report released by the Project Management Institute (PMI®), the world is facing an unprecedented crisis in project management talent shortage. It is estimated that by 2035, the world will need nearly 30 million new project professionals to meet demand. Experts speculate that entering 2026, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region will become severe battlegrounds in the war for talent, and professionals possessing the PMP® (Project Management Professional) certification will see significantly higher salary growth compared to their non-certified peers.

2026 Job Demand Forecast: Strong Growth in Asia, Steady Demand in the West

According to the "Global Project Management Talent Gap" report published by PMI®, the market size for global project management professionals in 2025 is approximately 40 million people. This number already exceeds the global total of nurses (approx. 30 million) and software developers (approx. 25 million). However, this workforce reserve is far from sufficient to cope with future capital investment growth.

Looking ahead to 2026, regional job demand presents the following trends:

Hong Kong Region: Report data shows that Hong Kong's current project management talent pool consists of approximately 87,000 to 88,000 people. However, with the integration of the Greater Bay Area and the development of local infrastructure and innovation technology, it is estimated that by 2035, Hong Kong's demand for project talent will climb to between 109,000 and 116,000, resulting in a talent gap of up to 42,000 people. This implies that crossing from 2025 into 2026, Hong Kong enterprises will face more severe recruitment challenges, particularly in the Fintech, Construction, and IT Service sectors.





Asian Region (China and South Asia): Asia is the locomotive for global project talent demand growth. The report predicts that under a "high growth scenario," China will need to double its project talent pool from the current 11.1 million to 23.3 million by 2035. Demand growth rates in South Asia (such as India) are even higher, reaching 68% to 91%. In 2026, as infrastructure modernization and digital transformation accelerate in these regions, the demand for project managers will explode.





Europe and North America: In contrast to Asia's explosive growth, North American and European markets present a mature and steady trend. North America is expected to need to fill a talent gap of approximately 1.3 to 1.5 million over the next decade, while Europe needs to fill approximately 2.9 to 3.4 million positions. Although the growth rate is lower (about 20-25%), due to retirement waves caused by an aging population (Attrition), European and American companies will face huge "replacement demand" in 2026, urgently needing new blood to fill vacancies left by senior project managers.

2026 Salary Trends: The "Premium" Effect of PMP® Certification

In a market environment where supply falls short of demand, salaries naturally rise. According to PMI®'s "Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey - Thirteenth Edition," compensation for project management positions is highly correlated with practitioners' skills, experience, and certification status.

The Value of PMP® Certification: Data shows that practitioners holding the PMP® (Project Management Professional) certification have a median salary that is 33% higher on average than those without the certification. This "PMP® premium" varies by country; for example, in South Africa and Colombia, the gap can reach over 65%; while in the United States, the median salary for PMP® holders is 44% higher than non-holders ($130,000 USD vs. $90,000 USD).





Hong Kong and Asia Pacific: Although the report does not separately list salary data for Hong Kong, referencing the neighboring economy of Singapore, the median annual salary for project practitioners is approximately $79,464 USD (approx. HK$620,000), and PMP® holders in Singapore enjoy a 31% salary advantage. It is speculated that in 2026, as an international financial center, Hong Kong will see salary increases for project managers that reference or exceed the Asia-Pacific average to retain talent, especially for mid-to-senior positions holding PMP® certification.





Europe and North America: US project professionals have the highest median annual salary, reaching $120,000 USD (approx. HK$936,000), followed by Australia ($103,789 USD) and Germany ($99,512 USD). The survey points out that 66% of respondents received a pay raise in the past 12 months. With inflationary pressure and talent shortages, project management salaries in Europe and America are expected to maintain a steady upward trend in 2026.

From "Executor" to "Strategic Partner": The M.O.R.E.

Mindset

Beyond hard certifications and salary, PMI®'s latest "Project Success 2025" report emphasizes that future project managers must possess the M.O.R.E. mindset: Manage perceptions, Own success, Relentlessly reassess, and Expand perspective.

The report indicates that only 7% of project professionals can fully implement the M.O.R.E. mindset, and projects led by these few elites achieve a Net Project Success Score (NPSS) as high as 94, far exceeding the average. This indicates that employers in 2026 will place greater value on a project manager's "Business Acumen". Project managers who can understand organizational strategy, flexibly respond to changes, and deliver actual commercial value will be the most sought-after talent in the market.

Informatics PMP® Course: Two Decades of Credentials Helping Over 10,000 Students Successfully Obtain PMP®

Facing the massive talent gap and increasingly strict skill requirements of 2026, Informatics Education (HK) Ltd, with its deep training foundation, stands as the strongest backing for professionals seeking qualifications.

Informatics began training PMP® talent as early as 2003, making it one of the pioneers of project management training in Hong Kong. Leveraging over 20 years of teaching experience and professional accumulation, the institute has successfully assisted over 10,000 students in obtaining PMP® professional qualifications, supplying a vast number of project management elites with international perspectives to various industries.

Informatics' PMP® Project Management Professional Certification Exam Prep Course offers three major advantages:

Senior Heritage & Targeted Strategy: Combining twenty years of training data and experience, Informatics precisely masters PMP exam trends. Specifically targeting the recent increase in the proportion of situational questions, the course provides a wealth of practical case analyses. This directly responds to the "Business Acumen" demand mentioned in the report, teaching students how to make decisions aligned with commercial interests during exams and at work.



Reinforced M.O.R.E. Mindset Training: distinct from traditional teaching that focuses only on "Predictive" processes, Informatics emphasizes the application of "Agile" and "Hybrid" management modes. The course explains in simple terms how to "manage stakeholder perceptions" and "relentlessly reassess" project value, assisting students in elevating from a tactical execution level to a strategic partner level, filling the talent void of the 93% who have not fully mastered the M.O.R.E. mindset.



Career Development Support: Given that PMP® certification can bring an average salary growth of 33%, Informatics provides professional career consultation services. This assists students in translating the PMP® license into actual workplace competitiveness, allowing them to stay a step ahead whether fighting for a promotion and raise or exploring overseas employment opportunities.

In this golden age where project management talent is in short supply, choosing Informatics—with its long history and excellent reputation—is not just about passing an exam, but about becoming a strategic project leader that future enterprises will compete to hire.

About Informatics Education (HK) Ltd

Informatics is a leading professional training institution dedicated to providing high-quality Information Technology and Business Management courses. With rich teaching experience and a team of professional instructors, we have assisted countless professionals in obtaining international certifications and enhancing their workplace competitiveness over the years.

SOURCE informatics