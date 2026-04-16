2027 Best Lawyers® in Japan Spotlights Top Legal Talent

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® releases the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in Japan™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Japan™, highlighting the top 4% of legal talent in Japan.

This year's Best Lawyers rankings, which provide a benchmark for professional excellence through a rigorous peer reviewed process, honors 1,807 lawyers for their professional excellence, spanning 48 practice areas.

Best Lawyers® releases the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in Japan™.

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Law lead in representation, followed by Intellectual Property Law, Corporate Governance and Compliance Practice, Litigation, and Banking and Finance Law.

"Recognitions remain concentrated in Tokyo followed by Osaka underscoring the importance of these cities in Japan's legal sector for our 17th edition," Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer said. "With 364,751 total historical evaluations calculated to determine this year's results, it is clear lawyers value recognizing excellence, upholding integrity and elevating peers who meet the highest standards."

Forty-four recipients earned the distinguished "Lawyer of the Year" distinction awarded to the individual with the highest overall peer feedback in each practice and metro area, with recognitions based on 52,288 evaluations submitted in this cycle.

Highlighting emerging talent in the region Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Japan™ includes 466 lawyers across 28 practice areas. Corporate and M&A leads among emerging lawyers, followed by Intellectual Property Law, Labor and Employment Law, Capital Markets Law and Litigation.

"Corporate and M&A work continues to stand out as a leading area of practice, driven in part by a surge in shareholder activism following high-profile board seat victories by investors," Greer said.

Search The Best Lawyers in Japan™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Japan™ results by lawyer name, firm, region and/or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers® is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing elite lawyers and law firms with tools to enhance visibility, credibility and client engagement. Built on a rigorous peer-review process, Best Lawyers delivers data-driven legal recognition while offering industry insights and tech-forward marketing solutions. Powering Best Law Firms®, we simplify the law firm selection process, fostering confidence between firms and clients.

Learn more at www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

Media contact:

Alesia Bani

Communications Manager

Best Lawyers

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958567/Best_Lawyers__eleases_the_2027_editions_of_The_Best_Lawyers_in_Japan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482477/5921367/Best_Lawyers_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Best Lawyers