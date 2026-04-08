20th Beijing InfoComm China 2026 Takes Place Next Week with Top Technology Line-up

BEIJING, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Beijing InfoComm China will open its doors next week 15-17 April 2026 at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), marking the beginning of a landmark era: the 20th year of the InfoComm China brand, followed by the 20th edition of the tradeshow in 2027. This year's event makes significant strides with internationalizing the event through its international and invited guest programs, promotion of 100+ export-ready exhibitors, and alignment with China's 15th Five-Year Plan with conference content topics and Pro AV technology surrounding the future of AI, collaborative environments, and IoT ecosystems.

Beijing InfoComm China 2026 Opening Panel: "Beyond Connectivity, Strategic Leap 2030: Setting the Course for Business & Technology in the 15th Five-Year Plan" Beijing InfoComm China 2026 - A Pro AV White Paper by DISCIEN

The event commences with a high-level opening panel on 15 April, 10:30am: "Beyond Connectivity, Strategic Leap 2030: Setting the Course for Business & Technology in the 15th Five-Year Plan." As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan, this session convenes leading think tanks and industry leaders to decode the commercial realities of digital economy mandates and AI proliferation. Moving beyond theory, the panel explores how technological convergence will translate into scalable business models and new revenue streams for the Pro AV industry.

Over 400 brands and companies will participate at Beijing InfoComm China including renowned and leading technology companies such as BARCO, Christie, CREATOR, Hisense, and MUXWAVE. The Export-Ready and Partner Spotlight at InfoComm China 2026 showcases a diverse mix of Pro AV innovators actively seeking international distributors and collaborators, underscoring the show's role as a gateway to China's rapidly evolving technology ecosystem. Companies such as AISpeech are advancing intelligent human-machine interaction, while Bolin Technology and Colorlight highlight strengths in imaging and visual processing. Established audio and conferencing leaders like DSPPA, Relacart, and TAIDEN demonstrate deep expertise in integrated communications, while display and immersive solution providers including Seemile and Samplex reflect cutting-edge advancements in visual experiences. Alongside globally recognized brands such as Shure and fast-growing innovators like Kiloview, these companies collectively represent a strong pipeline of export-ready solutions spanning AI, AV-over-IP, LED displays, and smart collaboration technologies—many already delivering projects across sectors from education and government to immersive entertainment and commercial environments.

The 2026 Summit at InfoComm China 2026 will deliver a compelling three-day program that brings together global technology leaders, visionary speakers, and real-world case studies to explore the rapid convergence of AI and Pro AV. Headline sessions feature insights from industry pioneers including those who will share how accelerated computing and AI are redefining visual processing, simulation, and immersive experiences across industries. Complementing this are forward-looking discussions led by experts from organizations such as Shure and Deloitte, alongside innovators in digital signage, control systems, and collaboration technologies. Standout sessions like "From Signals to Intelligence" and "The AI Agentic Enterprise" dive into next-generation AV architectures and autonomous operations, while "AI in Sports" and "The Pulse of Digital Signage" showcase practical deployments of AI at scale. The program also explores immersive storytelling and experience design through contributions from leaders in cultural tourism and themed entertainment, reinforcing the show's cross-industry relevance. Spanning smart workplaces, education, and spatial computing, the Summit combines strategic thought leadership with hands-on insights, positioning it as a must-attend platform for understanding the future direction of the global AV industry. tours and curated networking events, ensuring attendees gain both strategic insights and practical exposure to the technologies shaping the future of AV.

Strengthening its position as Asia's premier hub for Pro AV excellence, InfoComm China and DISCIEN will co-publish a strategic white paper on 16 April (day 2 of show) during the session, "Resonance • Reshaping • New Growth: The Evolution of Audiovisual Industry under the Emotional Economy in 2026." Titled "Innovation in New Consumption Formats and Industry Growth Driven by the Emotional Economy," this report explores how emotional engagement and evolving consumer behaviors are reshaping the Pro AV landscape, providing attendees with a roadmap for navigating industry growth in 2026 and beyond.

For 20 years, Beijing InfoComm China has served as the most professional and influential platform for promoting and expanding China's global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) industry. Through decades of bringing together manufacturers, solution providers, IT system integrators, and end users of Pro AV, Beijing InfoComm China has become Asia's premier Hub for Pro AV excellence. Taking place from 15-17 April 2026, at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), the show marks the beginning of a landmark era: the 20th year of the InfoComm China brand, followed by the 20th edition of the tradeshow in 2027. From an exhibition floor hosting over 400 companies, with over 100 companies ready to export, and welcoming over 24,000 professional visitors, to a world-class conference lineup of Pro AV industry movers & shakers, InfoComm China is where China is shaping the digital-forward future.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit:

infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

Global Media Enquiries:

Angie Eng

Director, Marketing, InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

T: +65 8163 2109

E: [email protected]; [email protected]

SOURCE Beijing InfoComm China