TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum kicked off in Tokyo on Wednesday, drawing over 400 participants from the political, economic, business, academic and media sectors of both countries.

Co-hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and Japan's Genron NPO, with support from China's State Council Information Office and Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this year's forum is themed "Restoring Peace and Rebuilding a Global Order Based on Multilateral Cooperation Through China-Japan Partnership."

The 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum opens in Tokyo, Dec. 4, 2024. [Photo/CICG]

The event provides a platform to discuss key topics such as fostering multilateral collaboration, maintaining peace and stability, enhancing political trust, deepening economic ties, advancing digital governance, promoting cultural exchanges, and strengthening youth interactions.

In a video address at the opening ceremony, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, praised the forum for its role over the past 20 years in advancing China-Japan relations.

He said that the over 2,000 years of interaction between China and Japan, along with more than 50 years of normalized diplomatic ties, have consistently demonstrated that a relationship steered in the right direction benefits both nations, the region, and global peace and development.

Mo Gaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, noted in his keynote speech that the recent meeting between the leaders of China and Japan underscored their shared commitment to advancing the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.

Mo expressed his hope that both sides would earnestly implement the consensus reached by the leaders, enhance interactions at all levels, strengthen mutual trust, deepen cooperation and work together to ensure the steady and long-term progress of China-Japan relations.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya highlighted the Beijing-Tokyo Forum's long-standing role as a vital platform for bringing together visionary individuals from both countries to exchange ideas and collaborate.

Reflecting on the past 20 years, he acknowledged that as neighboring countries, China and Japan have inevitably faced challenges and difficult periods. However, he commended the persistence and dedication of forward-thinking individuals on both sides in advancing bilateral relations despite these obstacles.

On behalf of the Chinese co-organizers, CICG president Du Zhanyuan said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Beijing-Tokyo Forum, a significant milestone. Over the past two decades, the forum has demonstrated that as long as both sides remain committed to people-to-people exchanges, candid dialogue, trust-building and consensus-forming, relations between China and Japan can stay on a path of healthy and stable development, leading to an even brighter future.

Looking to the next decade, Du emphasized that the forum should evolve with the times by broadening its agenda and enhancing its strategic vision. It is essential to foster innovation, bringing together diverse perspectives to deepen collaboration, he said, adding that expanding youth participation will be key to broadening the scope of exchanges for the future.

Toshio Muto, representative of the Japanese co-organizers and chairman of the Daiwa Institute of Research, highlighted the forum's achievements, built on mutual trust and the spirit of "seeking common ground while reserving differences." He called for continued high-quality dialogue to promote stable and healthy bilateral relations and contribute to global peace and stability.

Following the opening ceremony, CICG and Genron NPO signed a cooperation framework agreement for the next decade (2025–2034). Both sides highly commended the forum's contributions over the past 20 years in fostering mutual trust, building consensus, and promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Japan relations. They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the forum's impact over the next decade and striving for even greater achievements. Together, they aim to write a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between China and Japan while contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The two-day forum includes seven parallel sub-forums focusing on bilateral politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, security, media, digital economy, peace and order, and multilateral cooperation, alongside a dedicated youth dialogue session.

Established in 2005, the Beijing-Tokyo Forum is an annual event held alternately in Beijing and Tokyo. Now in its 20th iteration, it has become one of the largest and most influential people-to-people exchange platforms between China and Japan, playing a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding and fostering a stable and healthy bilateral relationship.

SOURCE China International Communications Group