22nd UITP Asia-Pacific Annual Meeting in Hong Kong from 1 to 3 November 2023

Regional Event Focuses on "Transforming Asia: Smart Public Transport"

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd UITP Asia-Pacific Annual Meeting, organised by international public transport association UITP (Union Internationale des Transports Publics) and hosted by the MTR Corporation from 1st to 3rd November 2023 in Hong Kong, was officially kicked off with an opening ceremony held today (2 November 2023).

Mr Jeremy YAP, UITP Asia Pacific Division Chair & Deputy Chief Executive, Land Transport Authority (LTA), SINGAPORE (3rd right) joined by Mr LAM Sai-hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of HKSAR (middle), Dr Rex AUYEUNG, Chairman of the MTR Corporation (4th left) along with other distinguished officiating guests to kick off the opening ceremony. They are Dr Jacob KAM, CEO of the MTR Corporation (4th right), Ms Angela LEE, JP, Commissioner for Transport of HKSAR (3rd left), Mr Adi Lau, Chairperson of UITP Metro, Committee & President of Global Operations Standards Institute of the MTR Corporation (1st left), Dato Ir Alice Jawan EMPALING, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport Sarawak, MALAYSIA (2nd right), Dr Kaan YILDIZGOZ, Senior Director, Membership and Global Operations, UITP, BELGIUM (2nd left) and Mr Shaun TAN, Co-Chair of OC and Head of UITP Asia-Pacific (1st right).

Notable speakers, including Mr Jeremy YAP, UITP Asia Pacific Division Chair & Deputy Chief Executive, Land Transport Authority (LTA), SINGAPORE, Ms Renée AMILCAR, UITP President and General Manager, OC TRANSPO Ottawa, CANADA, Mr LAM Sai-hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport & Logistics of HKSAR and Dr Rex AUYEUNG, Chairman of the MTR Corporation, kicked off the event with other officiating guests during the opening ceremony, setting the stage for insightful discussions and dynamic interactions.

With the theme of "Transforming Asia: Smart Public Transport", the 3-day regional event has convened a total of over 250 UITP members and participants from over 10 different territories in the Asia-Pacific region, including public transport authorities and policy decision-makers, operators from the public transport supply and service industry as well as research institutes. They are taken through Asia Pacific's transformative journey in an era of smart public transport, engaging in knowledge sharing, workshops and networking sessions to discuss critical topics impacting public transport development.

Ms Renée AMILCAR, UITP President and General Manager, OC TRANSPO Ottawa, CANADA expressed her excitement about the event, "It is such a pleasure to be able to welcome you to the event. I want to thank you for your dedication to UITP and the Asia Pacific Region and your commitment to being here this week. The past few years have been hard for our sector. We will only be able to build back from the pandemic with the support of each other and with occasions such as this. The sharing of ideas and the willingness to collaborate are our strengths. I look forward to hearing from our UITP colleagues in the region on the success of the annual meeting."

In the opening remarks, Dr Rex AUYEUNG, Chairman of the MTR Corporation outlined the Corporation's plan to utilise cutting-edge innovations and technologies fulfill its commitment of keeping cities moving. He highlighted that the Corporation demonstrates its commitment to the advancement of the local railway network and creating an efficient transportation network seamlessly connecting Hong Kong with the Greater Bay Area through a substantial investment of over HK$100 billion in new railway projects over the next decade.

"Under the MTR's new Corporate Strategy, 'Transforming the Future,' we are intensifying our investment in innovative technology and accelerating adoption of technology and digitalization in our services. While we use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in our Operations Data Studio as well as robotics and automation applications to shows our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, we demonstrate our commitment to our partnerships with other cities, corporations and academic institutions to drive innovation and strategy that shape the future of urban mobility by sharing information and our learning experience through established entities namely the MTR Academy and the Global Operations Standards Institute. We are also collaborating with academic institutions and other business partners with aim to exchange knowledge and experience," said Dr AUYEUNG.

This was followed by a welcome keynote speech by Mr LAM Sai-hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of HKSAR, who talked about Hong Kong's public transport policy and strategic plan with an emphasis on the Integration of Hong Kong's Transportation Network with Greater Bay Area with significant implications for regional development.

"With the commissioning of key cross-boundary transport infrastructures, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the High-Speed Rail, connectivity between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area has enhanced significantly. These infrastructures have transformed the vision of a 'one-hour living circle' within the Greater Bay Area into reality. Exciting projects such as the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link which will link up the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area with Qianhai in Shenzhen is also on the way, strengthening the connection between the Northern Metropolis in Hong Kong and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen innovation and technology corridor. Looking ahead, by focusing on last-mile connectivity and continuing investing in new infrastructure projects, we can create a truly integrated and sustainable transportation network that benefits both Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area," said Mr Lam.

After the opening ceremony, a prominent keynote session titled "The Future of Urban Mobility: Navigating towards Sustainable, Connected and Inclusive Cities" took place. Chaired by Dr Kaan YILDIZGOZ, Senior Director, Membership and Global Operations, UITP, BELGIUM, speakers including Dr Jacob KAM, CEO of the MTR Corporation, Ms Angela LEE, JP, Commissioner for Transport of HKSAR and Mr YAP provided valuable insights into policies and strategies that will shape the future of sustainable, seamless and efficient urban mobility and its transformative impact on the way people live, work and move within cities.

Dr KAM illustrated how the MTR Corporation makes good use of technology to promote smart railway operations management and intelligent maintenance to help further enhance the performance and operational excellence of Hong Kong's railway. "The MTR Corporation has been fulfilling its purpose to keep cities moving by ensuring operational resilience during and after the pandemic. Under the new Corporation Strategy, 'Transforming the Future', which charts a future path marked by business and ESG targets that will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Corporation and the communities we serve," said Dr Kam. Besides, he and other speakers also shared their challenges related to staff recruitment and retention.

The programme featured high-level discussions led by industry experts, shaping the future direction of the Asia-Pacific public transport sector and bringing in a smart public transport landscape. Throughout the event, industry trends were highlighted and major achievements in the realm of smart public transport were showcased to provide attendees with valuable insights into cutting-edge advancements and developments that will shape the future of urban mobility in the region.

To learn more about the 22nd UITP Asia-Pacific Annual Meeting 2023, please visit UITP Annual Meeting Website at https://www.uitp.org/events/asia-pacific-annual-meeting-2023/

