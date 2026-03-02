24X National Exchange Sets Aggressive New Pricing to Attract Liquidity Providers

Pricing program launched today following its recent filing with the SEC

STAMFORD, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today the launch of its retail trade pricing program for members of 24X National Exchange ("24X" or the "Exchange"), the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 23-hour weekday trading of U.S. equities. 24X's new pricing program is now in effect, following its recent filing with the SEC.

The retail program's pricing is set at $0.0038 (38-mils) rebate, with no tiers, for equities trading over $1.00. In addition, 24X is offering a $0.0034 (34-mils) rebate for adding liquidity across all tapes on stocks trading above $1.00, while the take rate will remain unchanged at $0.00295/share (29.5 mils), also without tiers.

24X National Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said: "We're grateful for our 24X members who are supporting the first U.S. national exchange purpose-built for extended-hours trading. We designed our retail program to deliver great value grounded in accessibility, simplicity, and affordability. The new pricing range is intended to drive greater retail limit order flow while attracting liquidity providers to the exchange. 24X's straightforward rebate with no tiers eliminates the complexity that has historically disadvantaged smaller participants and ensures retail order flow is valued appropriately. Combined with our inverted pricing structure, market participants can focus on execution quality rather than navigating complicated fee schedules. As we prepare for our 23/5 trading launch later this year, transparent and competitive pricing will level the playing field for retail investors trading via 24X member broker-dealers."

Trading on 24X National Exchange commenced last October with extended hours trading of U.S. equities from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays. This next-generation electronic trading venue expects to launch 23/5 trading of U.S. equities in the second half of this year.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

Media Contact:

Eric Andrus, KARV

[email protected]



SOURCE 24 Exchange