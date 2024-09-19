28th Whale Festival to Kick Off in Ulsan's Nam-gu, Korea's Only Whale-Themed District

ULSAN, South Korea , Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Whale Festival will take place from September 26 to 29 at Jangsaengpo Whale Culture District in Nam-gu, Ulsan, South Korea. Under the theme, "The Dream of Jangsaengpo, the Hope of Ulsan!," it will bring together media art performances, live entertainment, and interactive activities that celebrate the rich history of Jangsaengpo and its unique relationship with whales.

2023 Ulsan Whale Festival Fireworks

Now in its 28th year, the festival blends Jangsaengpo's storied heritage with modern multimedia. Its highlight will be nightly shows featuring LED lights, holograms, and laser beams.

The festival opens with a grand ceremony on September 26. Special effects, multimedia performances, and live music will be followed by a fireworks display. The opening ceremony will include a media art performance featuring the festival's animated mascot and a holographic show of a giant whale swimming across three massive LED screens.

On September 27, renowned musical actors Kim So-Hyun, Lee Gun-Myung, and Lisa will headline the Musical Gala Show, performing iconic songs from popular musical productions.

The third day, September 28, brings the festival's highly anticipated highlight: the parade and the DJ Party.

The 1km-long parade will feature a diverse range of participants, including the Korea Coast Guard Orchestra, marching bands, local dance groups, and over 1,000 residents. This year, the parade will be enhanced with LED-lit floats and digital art projections, creating a wave-like visual experience that adds a modern touch to the festival's deep-rooted traditions.

Following the parade, the JSP DJ Party will kick off, featuring renowned DJs, including DJ Koo and DJ Haninini, who will energize the crowd and set the night alight.

The festival will conclude on September 29 with a closing ceremony with the Whale Song Festival Awards and an encore performance by the grand prize winner. The festival documentary, The 4-Day Journey, will also premiere, followed by a final fireworks show.

The Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse will host a range of art exhibitions, including a media art display, "Claude Monet: An Immersive Experience," the 2024 Glocal Art Market, and screenings of the Jangsaengpo Animation Film Festival (JAFF).

Seo Dong-wook, Mayor of Nam-gu, commented, "We have worked tirelessly to elevate the Ulsan Whale Festival by producing in-house media content that truly reflects the unique theme of Korea's only whale culture. We hope visitors will leave with cherished memories from this one-of-a-kind festival."

SOURCE Nam-gu Office, Ulsan Metropolitan City