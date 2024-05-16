2nd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Triumphs in Jakarta Finale

BEIJING, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The final round of the 2nd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (CAIEC) concluded successfully on 15 May 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital.

Participating teams (Image courtesy of the organizers)

The event was co-hosted by China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the ASEAN Secretariat, with support from the Department of International Cooperation of MOST, the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), and the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Centre). CAIEC is a significant component of the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges, designed to foster robust dialogue and cooperation in scientific and technological innovation between ASEAN countries and China, ultimately enhancing regional development capabilities within the China-ASEAN framework.

Under the banner of "Digital Empowerment for a Shared Future", the competition has attracted considerable attention for its focus on the digital economy. It has called for proposals from universities, research institutions and companies across ASEAN countries and China. Since its launch in July 2023, more than 280 projects have been registered. In the end, 20 outstanding innovation and entrepreneurship projects from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei made it to the final round.

The final was divided into two tracks: the Team Group and the Enterprise Group. Participating teams showcased the unique features and benefits of their respective projects through an innovative "7+5" roadshow and defence format, which allocated 7 minutes for the presentation and 5 minutes for the Q and A session. At the end of the competition, the top three winners in both the Enterprise and Team Groups were awarded, and seven Creative Stars were recognized for their innovative excellence.

SOURCE CRI Online