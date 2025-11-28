3,000 MSMEs in Singapore to Benefit from AI Advancement Training under the AI for MSME Advancement in ASEAN (AIM ASEAN) Programme

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 3,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Singapore will gain access to free AI advancement training through the AI for MSME Advancement in ASEAN (AIM ASEAN) Programme, a regional initiative led by the ASEAN Foundation in collaboration with AVPN, part of the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific, and with support from Google.org and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Project Asia Data (by BlackStorm Group) serves as the official implementing partner for the Singapore edition, supporting the regional objectives of the ASEAN Foundation and AVPN under the AIM ASEAN initiative. The Singapore programme officially launched at AIMX Singapore 2025 and has now opened registration for local MSMEs interested in exploring practical AI applications for their businesses.

Helping MSMEs Build AI Readiness and Competitiveness

Small businesses play a vital role in Singapore's economy, but many still face challenges in adopting emerging technologies. The AIM ASEAN Programme seeks to bridge this gap by offering accessible, hands-on learning designed for non-technical business owners.

Participants will learn how AI can be applied in real-world business contexts—from improving marketing efficiency and customer engagement to enhancing operations and decision-making. The programme adopts a hybrid learning format, combining online self-learning, live sessions, and in-person workshops to make AI education practical and engaging.

"We are proud to bring the AIM ASEAN Programme to Singapore as part of a regional effort to make AI learning accessible to every MSME," said Jeslin Bay, Co-Founder of Project Asia Data. "Digital transformation doesn't start with technology — it starts with people. Through this programme, we aim to equip small business owners with the practical knowledge and tools to integrate AI into their daily operations, drive productivity, and stay competitive in an evolving digital economy."

A Regional Initiative for Inclusive AI Growth

The AI for MSME Advancement in ASEAN (AIM ASEAN) Programme is a two-year initiative endorsed by the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on MSMEs (ACCMSME). It aligns with ASEAN Vision 2045, which envisions a resilient, inclusive, and digitally connected regional economy.

Through practical, localised AI training, AIM ASEAN aims to empower 100,000 MSMEs across all ten ASEAN Member States to use AI tools to improve their operations, grow their markets, and build resilience. Beyond the training, the programme will also bring together policymakers and experts through national and regional convenings, building a stronger, more supportive ecosystem for MSMEs to thrive in the AI era.

"We are proud to partner with AVPN, with support from Google.org and ADB, to announce and work alongside these outstanding local organisations," said Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation. "The AIM ASEAN programme represents a critical step toward equipping MSMEs with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital era. It aligns closely with the aspirations of ASEAN Vision 2045, particularly in fostering a resilient and inclusive digital economy. By helping MSMEs across the region understand and use AI in practical, everyday ways, we're investing in the long-term strength and sustainability of Southeast Asia's economy."

AIM ASEAN's endorsement by ACCMSME confirms its strong alignment with ASEAN's ongoing efforts to help MSMEs adapt to digital change and stay competitive.

"Building an AI-ready workforce is no longer a 'nice-to-have'—it's a shared social mandate that governments, businesses, and impact organisations must act on together," said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN. "Through the AI Opportunity Fund, AVPN is working with local impact partners who bring deep community insights and sector knowledge to ensure AI upskilling is both relevant and scalable. By strengthening these on-the-ground efforts, we aim to catalyse a digital transition that ensures all workers can benefit as Southeast Asia moves towards an AI-enabled economy."

Registration Now Open

Registration for the AIM ASEAN Programme – Singapore Edition is now open. MSME owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals can register at: https://projectasiadata.com/aim-asean/

Participation is free of charge and open to all eligible MSMEs in Singapore.

About AIM ASEAN

AIM ASEAN is a two-year regional initiative by the ASEAN Foundation, under the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia Pacific, in collaboration with AVPN and supported by Google.org and the Asian Development Bank. It aims to empower 100,000 MSMEs across all ten ASEAN Member States. Through practical, localised AI training, AIM ASEAN helps small business owners use digital tools to improve operations, expand markets, and build resilience. The programme also brings together policymakers and experts to strengthen the ecosystem that enables MSMEs to thrive in the digital age.

About Project Asia Data (by BlackStorm Group)

Project Asia Data specialises in delivering AI-driven solutions to enable businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By focusing on people, product, process, and positioning, Project Asia Data helps organisations harness the power of AI to innovate, optimise, and excel. For more info about Project Asia Data, visit https://projectasiadata.com/ .

