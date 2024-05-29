3 Chulalongkorn Innovations Win Gold Medals and Special Prize at ITEX 2024 in Malaysia

BANGKOK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three innovations from Chulalongkorn University received 4 awards—3 gold medals and 1 special award—at the 35th International Innovation & Technology Exhibition 2024 (ITEX 2024), held on May 16-18, 2024, at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia. The awarded innovations were as follows:

1. Asiatic Acid-Entrapped Transfersomal Gel for Topical Treatment of Scars

This innovative transfersomal gel can deliver a high amount of Asiatic acid found in Centella Asiatica into the simulated skin membrane after 8 hours of application. Clinical studies found that the asiatic acid-entrapped transfersomal gel helps reduce the amount of melanin pigment, indicating its efficacy in reducing abnormal skin discoloration, as well as increasing elasticity in scarred areas. This is an innovative alternative for scar treatment.

Asiatic Acid-Entrapped Transfersomal Gel for Topical Treatment of Scars received the gold medal at ITEX2024 and the Special Prize for the best international invention from Korea Invention Promotion Association. The innovation is the work of Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat Chutoprapat from the Department of Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Chulalongkorn University, and was sponsored by Club Chula Spin-off.

2. The Innovative of Cocoa Value Chain Management

The Innovative of Cocoa Value Chain Management utilizes the CSA (Community Support Agriculture) business model, which is a participatory membership market system where consumers can directly communicate their quality and quantity needs to producers through a fair-pricing forward market mechanism. This is achieved through a network of stakeholders throughout the cocoa value chain whose mission is to develop innovations for grading fresh cocoa pods and cocoa beans, offer quality inspection services, connect suitable markets for cocoa produce and cocoa products, as well as provide information and knowledge about cocoa to farmers, entrepreneurs and those interested along the cocoa value chain.

The Innovative of Cocoa Value Chain Management was awarded the gold medal at ITEX2024. The innovation is the work of Asst. Prof. Dr. Tansiphorn Na Nan from School of Agricultural Resources, Chulalongkorn University and is sponsored by CU Social Innovation Hub.

3. Flourless Ready-To-Eat Egg White Protein Noodles

The 100% egg white protein noodles utilize egg white protein transformation technology, turning the once hard and brittle boiled egg whites into bouncy, soft noodles with a unique texture that is distinct from regular boiled egg whites. The noodles are low in calories, with no added flour or gluten. They are ready to eat straight out of the package, creating a new and unique experience in the food innovation world.

The Flourless Ready-To-Eat Egg White Protein Noodles received the gold medal at ITEX 2024. The innovation is the work of Asst. Prof. Dr. Sathaporn Ngamukote from the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, and is sponsored by CU Innovation Hub.

The International Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is an exhibition organized under the collaboration of the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) and C.I.S. The event showcases diverse innovations, technologies, and products from various countries, as well as hosts competitions for concepts and inventions, with a judging panel comprising experienced academics and professionals from various industries. This year, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) selected a total of 54 university-level innovative works to represent Thailand in the competition.

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/161048/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 universities list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

