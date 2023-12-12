30th Anniversary Celebration of Shanghai Jiao Tong University for Operation in Singapore Successfully Held, and New Site of Antai Asia-Pacific Center Put into Service

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of December 9, 2023, the 30th anniversary celebration of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) for operation in Singapore and the Antai Asia-Pacific Forum (III) were grandly held in Singapore. The event was sponsored by SJTU Asia-Pacific Graduate Institute (SJTU-APGI) and Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), and organized by the Antai Asia-Pacific Center. HAN Jun, Minister-Counsellor (Education) of the Embassy of The People's Republic Of China in Singapore; WU Jiong, Board Member of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Honorary Director of SJTU-APGI, and Founding Partner of Feng He Investment Management Company; CHENG Jun, Honorary Chairman of the China Enterprises Association (Singapore) and the President of Bank of China Singapore Branch; FU Xiaohui, Secretary-General of the China Enterprises Association (Singapore); XI Lifeng, Vice President of Shanghai Jiao Tong University; WANG Guangyan, Director of Finance and Planning Department of SJTU; CHEN Fangruo, Dean of ACEM; PENG Yinghong, Dean of SJTU-APGI; and other leaders and guests at all levels, social elites, and representatives of teachers, students, and alumni jointly participated in the grand event, reviewing the 30-year history of class running in Singapore, witnessing the unveiling of the new site, and discussing the future development.

New Site of Antai Asia-Pacific Center

The new site of SJTU Antai Asia-Pacific Center was grandly unveiled during this event. The new site is located in the One North, known as the "Silicon Valley of Singapore", marking a more systematic and large-scale operation of ACEM in Singapore.

At the event, ACEM signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the China Enterprises Association (Singapore) and held an industry tutor certification ceremony.

In 1993, Shanghai Jiao Tong University inaugurated the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in Singapore, operated by ACEM. With a rich history spanning 30 years, this initiative has evolved significantly. Since its launch in 2019, the Antai Asia-Pacific Center, a pivotal element in Antai's internationalization strategy for Southeast Asia, has diligently contributed to the development of ASEAN MBA programs. The center has successfully established a dynamic learning and exchange platform catering to ASEAN corporate executives, fostering the growth of accomplished professionals with international perspectives and global aspirations. This endeavor has breathed new life into the collaborative landscape between China and Singapore, enhancing friendly exchanges and fostering practical cooperation.

SOURCE Antai College of Economics & Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University