30x30 Southeast Asia Ocean Fund Launched to Protect Marine Biodiversity

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumah Foundation, Oceankind and Asia Community Foundation are proud to announce the launch of the 30x30 Southeast Asia Ocean Fund at the 16th UN Conference of the Parties summit (COP16) in Colombia. The fund seeks to provide a platform for collaborative philanthropy and shared learning, while catalysing conservation action in one of the world's most biodiverse marine regions. This initiative comes at a critical juncture as world leaders gather to evaluate the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which includes the ambitious target of conserving at least 30% of the world's land, freshwater, and ocean by 2030. At COP16, governments are urged to act together with urgency to meet the 30x30 target as they are significantly falling short of that pledge.

To date, just four out of 11 Southeast Asian countries have joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, an inter-governmental coalition that aims to deliver upon this target. With less than 3% of the region's national waters under formal protection, the 30x30 Southeast Asia Ocean Fund, co-chaired by Rumah Foundation and Oceankind and managed by Asia Community Foundation, aims to contribute towards the protection of 30% of Southeast Asia's seas by 2030.

"Ocean philanthropy stands at a pivotal crossroads, urgently calling for funders to unite in addressing the critical challenges facing marine ecosystems." said Kathlyn Tan, Director of Rumah Foundation. "With the region home to approximately a third of the world's coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangroves, Southeast Asia's marine biodiversity is remarkable both regionally and globally. By supporting the 30x30 goal, funders can play a vital role in safeguarding the livelihoods of millions and the ecosystems that sustain them, while also contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation."

The 30x30 Southeast Asia Ocean Fund has three core objectives:

Create new marine protected and conserved areas.

new marine protected and conserved areas. Expand coverage of existing marine protected and conserved areas.

coverage of existing marine protected and conserved areas. Strengthen the effective management of existing marine protected and conserved areas.

The fund's approach will extend beyond traditional Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to include other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs), Indigenous and Traditional Territories (ITTs), Locally Managed Marine Areas (LMMAs), and other relevant designations. As a region home to millions who rely on ocean-based livelihoods and some of the world's most biodiverse hotspots, it is essential that Southeast Asia scales marine protection equitably, ensuring people-centred conservation approaches that benefit Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Mariko Powers, Program Officer at Oceankind, emphasised the importance of local engagement: "Southeast Asia is a critically important region to advance equitable and effective ocean conservation. We believe that investing in local capacity to drive ocean protection is key to achieving 30x30, and that the Impact Fund represents an incredible opportunity to channel resources to impactful projects, civil society champions, and strong local organisations toward these ends."

The fund is now open for expressions of interest from local actors and conservation practitioners across the region. We also invite regional and global funders to join this vital initiative, reinforcing our collective commitment to a sustainable future for our ocean.

For more information on how to participate or apply for funding, please visit 30x30fund.org .

About Rumah Foundation

Rumah Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Singapore-based family office, Rumah Group and we are passionate about people and nature. Driven by the urgency for ocean protection, our ocean-climate portfolio supports interventions that address awareness and education, the protection and restoration of blue carbon sinks, and sustainable seafood; with a focus on Southeast Asia. We deploy both philanthropic and investment capital for positive environmental and social impact. Additionally, the foundation has a humanitarian portfolio dedicated to empowering marginalised communities by focusing on critical areas, such as refugee support, poverty alleviation and community development.

About Oceankind

Oceankind supports strategic organisations, exceptional leaders, and promising initiatives that seek to improve the health of the marine environment. Globally, our conservation portfolio is centred around efforts to reduce overfishing, establish marine protections, and safeguard critical ocean ecosystems such as blue carbon habitats. We support the work of our partners to advance ocean conservation at scale by contributing to results-oriented projects and by investing in organisations' capacity to play a key role in the field.

About Asia Community Foundation

The Asia Community Foundation (ACF) is a Singapore-based charity established in 2023 by experienced philanthropists from the Asia Philanthropy Circle. ACF aims to promote purposeful giving by connecting donors with social impact partners to address pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges in Asia. One of its key initiatives is launching impact funds that facilitate collaborative giving, supporting a curated portfolio of organisations tackling critical issues across the region.

