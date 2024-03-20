320 World Oral Health Day

Oral health is closely related to our well-being

Experts call for " A HAPPY MOUTH IS…A HAPPY BODY"

HONG KONG, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Global Oral Health Status Report published by the World Health Organization in November 2022, the prevalence of oral diseases is ranked first among more than 300 common diseases, and currently about 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases1. The report also clearly points out that oral diseases bring about physical, mental and social impacts to individuals on more than 10 levels, which affect, around the clock, the daily life of individuals2.

Dr. Chu Chun Hung, Immediate Past President of the Society of Preventive Dentistry of Hong Kong and the Asian Academy of Preventive Dentistry, explains that over the years, academic research has confirmed that "Oral health impacts the quality of life (Oral Health Related Quality of Life, OHRQoL)"3. Oral diseases impact not only the mouth, but also cause pain and discomfort, affect oral function, mood, job and school, and treatment expectations. These five major oral health conditions can all affect a person's physical and mental health and well-being.

A healthy mouth is the prerequisite to ensuring physical and mental health, and to enhance the sense of well-being in life. The theme of this year's World Oral Health Day is "A HAPPY MOUTH IS...A HAPPY BODY". The Society of Preventive Dentistry of Hong Kong urges the people of Hong Kong to maintain good oral hygiene habits. In addition to regular dental checkups, people need to brush their teeth every morning and evening with toothpaste containing fluoride, floss or use an interdental brush to clean the areas between the teeth, and avoid or reduce the consumption of sweets. Adults and children aged 4 years or older can chew sugar-free gum. Chewing sugar-free gum stimulates saliva production and neutralizes acidity in the mouth, effectively preventing tooth decay4. The effectiveness of sugar-free gum in preventing tooth decay has been recognized by the World Dental Federation (FDI).

