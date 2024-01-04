33 Vietnam's Top SMEs Honoured at the SME100 Awards 2023 Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated SME100 Awards 2023 Vietnam award ceremony took place at the Gem Center in Ho Chi Minh city. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of 33 exceptional SMEs who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence in their respective industries.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2023 Vietnam SME100 Awards

The SME100 Awards is an esteemed recognition platform that showcases and applauds the best SMEs in Vietnam, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the nation's economy. This year's awards ceremony was an extraordinary celebration, honouring the resilience, innovation, and relentless spirit of Vietnam's top SMEs.

This year saw over 230 Vietnamese SMEs participate in the program. For all nominees, the SME100 Awards continue to use one of the most stringent evaluation criteria. The five-step process required both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100% interview requirement, with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). Following this arduous process, only 33 businesses were named winners of the SME100 Awards 2023.

"SMEs continue to be the first affected by a downward economic cycle and are among the last to recover even as the economy recovers. The SME100 award recipients are among those that have demonstrated resilience, strength, and growth despite the challenges." said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Singapore is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The SME100 Awards Vietnam is supported by Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (CanCham), Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (SingCham) and the sponsors LivWell Asia and Cocoon Vietnam

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2023 Vietnam and a complete list of winners, please visit http://sme100.asia .

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2023 VIETNAM IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Anh Duong Building Joint Stock Company AZ Construction Architects Investment Company Limited Baokim BCM Venture Integrated Company Limited BHO Network C Mazor Joint Stock Company DATX Vietnam Joint Stock Company Elofun Entertainment Joint Stock Company ExtendMax Vietnam Co., Ltd GOSU Online Corporation Japanese SMEs Development Joint Stock Company LivWell Asia Marvy Group Technology JSC Menas Co., Ltd Meraki Education MFast (DigiPay JSC.) MOHA Software Joint Stock Company NAL Solutions Joint Stock Company OOOLAB (One On One English Company Limited) P2P Digital Ltd. Company Pamper Me Company Ltd. Pencil Group Picasso Dental Clinic Push Climbing Trading Service Company Limited Quqo Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Viet Nam Co., Ltd Sen Media And Trading Company Limited SENBOX Spark Minda Vietnam Automotive Co., Ltd. Sudo E-commerce Company Limited Tuan Loc Commodities Victoria School - Saigon South Xenia Tech Company Limited

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Media International