3iQ Announces Earlier Than Anticipated Closing of Previously Disclosed Transaction with Coincheck Group N.V.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the acquisition involving Coincheck Group N.V. (see press release from January 8, 2026 here) is now expected to close on or about February 28, 2026, notwithstanding the previously anticipated closing date of on or about April 1, 2026.

Following 3iQ's subsequent Notice to Unitholders issued on February 2, 2026 (the "Notice"), pursuant to the previously disclosed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), Coincheck Group N.V. ("the Purchaser") will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares and certain Class B Common Shares of 3iQ Digital Holdings Inc., 3iQ's parent company (the "Parent") from the Purchaser's majority shareholder, Monex Group Inc., collectively representing approximately 96.77% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Parent and approximately 97.77% of the votes attaching to shares of the Parent, and may additionally directly acquire the remaining Class B Common Shares of the Parent, representing 3.23% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Parent and approximately 2.23% of the votes attaching to shares of the Parent from the remaining minority shareholders.

As previously communicated to unitholders of 3iQ in the Notice, following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, 3iQ will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent, as the Parent controls the Purchaser. Consequently, the ultimate beneficial majority ownership of 3iQ is not changing, as Monex Group, Inc. owns more than 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Purchaser. Additionally, the accelerated timing of the closing does not result in any immediate plans to change the investment objectives of 3iQ's funds, increase the management fees or operating expenses paid by 3iQ's funds, change service providers or change the role of 3iQ.

The accelerated closing does not require any action by the unitholders of 3iQ funds. 3iQ remains committed to maintaining continuity of operations and compliance with applicable securities laws.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

