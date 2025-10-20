3M at China Wind Power 2025: innovations empowering the future of green energy

"The current scale of China's wind power industry continues to expand, with the industry's development shifting from speed to a greater emphasis on quality and full lifecycle value. Deep-sea development, large-scale units, and intelligent operations are becoming the main directions for the wind power industry's development, posing higher requirements for transmission reliability, maintenance efficiency, and personnel safety," said Patrick Chen, ADL of 3M China's Electrical Markets Division. "3M will fully leverage its advantages in materials science and power technology, continuously iterating innovative solutions, and working with local industry chain partners to promote high-quality development of the wind power industry, providing solid support for China's energy transition and green future."

At the exhibition, 3M highlighted six core solutions that span the entire wind power industry chain:

Wind Farm Cable Connection Solutions: Employing cold shrink pre-expanded technology and optimized stress control design to ensure efficient and stable cable connections.

A standout feature at the 3M booth was the new 72.5kV high-voltage offshore wind power cable terminal connection solution. Engineered for the demanding conditions of offshore wind power environments, this product line is versatile enough for critical applications within wind turbine towers and offshore booster stations. It includes comprehensive configurations such as plug-in heads, surge arresters, open terminals, and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) terminals. The solution boasts exceptional weather resistance, capable of enduring harsh conditions like salt spray, UV exposure, and significant temperature fluctuations. Additionally, it offers high reliability, ensuring stable insulation and mechanical connections over extended periods, effectively minimizing fault risks and providing robust support for large-scale offshore wind power development.

Looking ahead, 3M is committed to advancing the wind power industry through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, fostering high-quality development in green energy. By leveraging its local research and development capabilities alongside its global network, 3M aims to drive sustained growth within the wind power sector, support China's "dual carbon" objectives, and contribute to the creation of a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy future.

