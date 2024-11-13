3rd Global Sustainable Rice Conference and Exhibition - Transforming Food, Climate, and People

Global Conference in Bangkok Invites Participants to Shape the Future of Sustainable Rice

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Global Sustainable Rice Conference & Exhibition 2024, will be held in Bangkok on 26-27 November 2024, under the theme 'Sustainable Rice: Food, Climate, and People'. Organized by the Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP), this event underscores the vital role of rice production in addressing global climate challenges and fostering sustainable food systems. Solutions to these challenges are particularly relevant for commercial rice industry actors, development groups and government institutions.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to engage with global and regional experts and stakeholders who are committed to enhancing the resilience and sustainability of rice value chains. Participants will discover innovative solutions and collaborative initiatives, such as the Sustainable Rice Landscapes Initiative and the Global Environment Facility, both designed to drive impactful and scalable change. Attendees will gain valuable insights directly from SRP members and key stakeholders, who will share essential recommendations and lessons learned from their experiences within the SRP framework.

"There's never been a more important moment for the transformation of the sustainable rice eco-system both in Asia and globally," said Wyn Ellis, SRP Executive Director, based in Thailand. He highlighted that a shift to more sustainable rice farming practices will be crucial to boost farm livelihoods, enhance food and water security and combat climate change.

Since its launch in 2017, the SRP Conference has emerged as a flagship event and forum for bringing together stakeholders from across the global rice sector. Following the success of the last event in 2019, SRP anticipates over 300 high-level delegates from industry, government, research and development partners joining the conference this year.

The conference aims to explore the latest innovations, share best practices, and build new partnerships to promote sustainability in rice cultivation and supply chains.

"This event is designed to offer a rich platform to explore the latest tools for impact monitoring- including carbon accounting- and to share knowledge and connect with leaders advancing sustainable practices worldwide," said Dr. Ellis. "SRP invites attendees to be part of the conversation that will set the stage for sustainable transformation — foster new partnerships, exchange ideas, and help build a more sustainable future for the rice sector!"

Why Attend?

Learn from leading experts in sustainable rice production.

Explore the latest innovations and approaches.

Network with stakeholders and peers from around the world.

Participate in discussions to catalyze broader change through collaboration.

Event Details:

Dates: 26-27 November 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ICT (GMT+7)

Venue: United Nations Conference Centre, Bangkok, Thailand

Registration: https://app.glueup.com/event/3rd-global-sustainable-rice-conference-and-exhibition-2024-113133/

Join us in Bangkok to shape the future of sustainable rice production!

About the Sustainable Rice Platform:

The Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) is a global multi‐stakeholder alliance comprising over 100 institutional members from the public, private, research, civil society and the financial sector.

SRP works with its members and partners towards transforming the global rice sector by improving smallholder livelihoods, reducing the social, environmental and climate footprint of rice production, and by offering the global rice market an assured supply of sustainably produced rice.

SRP promotes resource-use efficiency and climate change resilience in rice systems (both on farm and throughout value chains) and pursues voluntary market transformation initiatives by developing sustainable production standards, indicators, incentive mechanisms, and outreach mechanisms to boost wide-scale adoption of climate-smart, sustainable best practices among small farmers.

www.sustainablerice.org

SOURCE Sustainable Rice Platform