3Shape appoints Rasmus Hannemann as Senior Vice President, Portfolio & Product Strategy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape today announced the appointment of Rasmus Hannemann as Senior Vice President, Portfolio & Product Strategy, effective 9 March. Rasmus will step into the Senior Leadership Team and will report directly to CEO Jacob Paulsen.

Rasmus joins 3Shape from Coloplast, where he spent more than 20 years in senior leadership roles spanning strategy, product management, marketing, and global business leadership. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Group Development & Strategy, with responsibility for corporate strategy, M&A, and post-merger integration. Prior to that, he led Coloplast's global Wound & Skin Care business and held several executive roles across global functions and the US market.

In his new role, Rasmus will lead 3Shape's Portfolio & Product Strategy organization, strengthening alignment across product strategy, innovation, and commercial execution as the company continues to evolve its portfolio and long-term growth strategy.

"Rasmus brings deep experience, strong strategic capability, and a pragmatic, people-focused leadership style. He is well positioned to build on the strong foundation established in recent months and to play a central role in shaping 3Shape's future," says Jacob Paulsen, CEO of 3Shape.

Rasmus Hannemann will officially join 3Shape on March 9, 2026.

