3Shape A/S and Medit Corp. Reach Settlement in Patent Infringement Lawsuit

3Shape

21 Nov, 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape A/S, a global innovator in digital dentistry with its market-leading intraoral (IOS) scanners, and Medit Corp, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners, today announced they have settled U.S. patent infringement litigation.

Both companies are committed to moving forward constructively and focusing on their core business priorities.

"3Shape is pleased to have resolved this matter and move forward without further litigation," said Henriette Stakemann, 3Shape General Counsel. "Our focus remains on protecting our intellectual property while continuing to innovate and deliver value to our customers."

